Foo Fighters Partner With Vans for Merch Aiding Guitar Shop

Foo Fighters fans are now able to pick up some sweet merch while helping out one of the band's chosen small business in the process. The group has partnered with Vans' "Foot the Bill" program, putting a Foo Fighters-branded shoe and T-shirt up for sale that will aid the Jensen Guitar & Music Company in Santa Barbara, California.

Vans started the Foot the Bill program with the desire to help small businesses during the pandemic and that is what is happening here as the newly designed Foo Fighters "van" T-shirt and their custom shoes will raise funds to assist Jensen Guitar & Music Company, a business chosen by Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett.

"Jensen Guitar & Music Co. has always held a special place in my heart," says the guitarist. "Not only is it the shop me and my brothers learned how to play guitar in, but my brother Mike teaches there now. I have so many great memories of being in Jensen's as a little kid...I’m so excited that Foo Fighters and Vans are lending a hand to help them get through a rough year."

Shiflett also shares a story from his past with the guitar shop in the tweet below announcing the Vans "Foot the Bill" partnership.

The Foo Fighters shoes are already on sale, going for $95. The Old Skool, the first shoe to bear the iconic leather sidestripe and the go-to style for every skate enthusiast, is a low-top lace-up style made with durable canvas, metal eyelets, a padded tongue and lining and Vans signature Waffle Outsole. Get a closer look and place your order here.

As for the T-shirt, it's not yet available but will be soon. Keep checking the Vans "Foot the Bill" site for updates. Deliveries are expected to take 4-6 weeks.

Foo Fighters Vans + T-Shirt

