Foo Fighters Mourn Death of Stage Manager Andrew Pollard

Foo Fighters have dedicated their upcoming Madison Square Garden show to their late tour manager, Andrew Pollard, who died on June 18.

According to Pollard’s Linkedin, he served diligently as a stage manager and lighting crew chief for 20 years. Throughout his career, Pollard stage managed for acts like Nine Inch Nails, Beck, Arcade Fire, Tenacious D and Kings of Leon — on top of working lights for Arctic Monkeys, Bjork, Iggy Pop and more.

“We are shocked and devastated by this loss,” Foo Fighters write. “We can’t imagine being onstage without Andy there by our side. He was not only a key member of our team but a dear friend and wonderful father. Our hearts go out to his partner Sophie Peacock, their children Arlo and Ren, and his family and loved ones.”

Foo Fighters will be Madison Square Garden’s first concert in nearly 500 days. The band will reopen the iconic venue with their first full arena performance since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the live entertainment industry in early 2020.

Loudwire would like to send its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Andrew Pollard.