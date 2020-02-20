Foo Fighters Share Photo of First-Ever Show at a Keg Party

Foo Fighters are taking a walk down memory lane.

The band debuted as a live unit back in 1995, shortly after frontman Dave Grohl recorded the Foo Fighters' first album by his lonesome. In recognition of the group's 25th anniversary, the band this week shared photographic evidence of its inaugural gig — a low-key concert at a keg party in Seattle.

Take a look at the image down toward the bottom of this post. It shows the outfit's original lineup performing for a close-knit audience above a boat house on Feb. 19, 1995. The photo emerged after Foo Fighters earlier this week announced a celebratory concert trek that will hit all ten cities the band played on their first-ever tour, a trip that supported Mike Watt and an Eddie Vedder-assisted Hovercraft in the spring of 1995.

"There is a moment in every band's history when you decide it's time to load the gear out of the practice space and bring the music to the people for the first time," the band shared alongside the pic on Wednesday (Feb. 19). "This was ours, 25 years ago today. Keg party at the Marine Store, Seattle Wa…"

The accompanying commemoration continued, "25 years later, the fear and stage fright may have faded, but the love of making music with my friends is stronger than ever. Happy anniversary, fellas."

Foo Fighters aren't staying totally stuck in the past, however. Earlier this month, Grohl confirmed that the act thave completed a new album, the successor to 2017's Concrete and Gold.