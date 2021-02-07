Foo Fighters have been making the promotional rounds in support of the newly released Medicine at Midnight album and a recent stop by SiriusXM's Garage studio provided a "full circle" moment of sorts when the band covered Tom Petty's "Honey Bee" (as seen below).

As Foo history has it, after Kurt Cobain's death and in the aftermath of Nirvana, Dave Grohl was in the midst of putting together some demos that would eventually become the base for the first Foo Fighters album. But while that was still in the works, he got an interesting invite.

"My management calls and says, 'Hey, Tom Petty just called and wants to know if you'll play drums with him on Saturday Night Live,'" recalled Grohl to MTV News. "I'm like, 'What the fuck is he calling me for? He can find a good drummer.' So I said of course I'll do it. No question, I'll do it. It was the first time I'd really looked forward to playing drums since Nirvana."

That appearance found Grohl behind the kit for the newly released single "You Don't Know How It Feels" as well as a raucous version of Petty's "Honey Bee" from Petty's Wildflowers album. The collaboration went so well that Petty allegedly offered Grohl the drumming gig, but Grohl passed and not long after he returned with the first Foo Fighters album. The Foo frontman also briefly discusses the Petty experience in this Saturday Night Live video as well.

For the new cover, it should be noted that Grohl is fronting the Foo Fighters as opposed to playing drums as he did in his first performance of the song with Petty back in 1994.

Foo Fighters, "Honey Bee" (Tom Petty Cover) Live at SiriusXM Garage

Grohl and his Foo Fighters bandmates were appearing at the SiriusXM Garage to also promote the launch of their Foo Fighters Radio (Channel 105) which will run through the network through April 4 and will include a weekly series of live concerts and encores of the Dave Grohl Presents Sound City radio shows. Find out more here and check out the live debut of the new song "Cloudspotter" also at the SiriusXM Garage below.

It should also be noted that with the release of Medicine at Midnight this past Friday (Feb. 5) the group also issued a new video for the previously released song "No Son of Mine" that can also be viewed below.

Foo Fighters, "Cloudspotter" Live at SiriusXM Garage

Foo Fighters, "No Son of Mine" Video