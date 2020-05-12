Flyovers to Honor Maine Health Care Workers
The Maine National Guard will honor essential workers and health care workers with a Maine Fly-Over today (May 12, 2020). It will take them a couple of hours to complete the mission. So if you see a KC-135 from the 101st Air Refueling Wing out of Bangor flying overhead today THAT is what is going on. They are a big plane...you will notice it. The Maine National Guard is doing this as part of a national salute to those who have been on the front lines of the battle with COVID-19. Here is when you can expect to see this today:
Farmington @10:30
Androscoggin Mill / Jay @10:33
CMMC @10:40
Maine Veterans' Homes/Scarborough @10:58
Maine Medical Center @10:59
Bath Iron Works @11:06
VA Togus @11:13
MaineGeneral Augusta @11:14
Houlton Regional Hospital @11:51
Aroostook Medical Center/Presque Isle @12:00
Former Loring Air Force Base @12:05
St. John River Valley @12:09
Northern Maine Medical @12:21
Millinocket Regional Hospital @12:45
Maine Veterans' Homes/Bangor @12:58
EMMC @12:59
St. Joseph Hospital @1:00