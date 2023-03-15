What’s Your Favorite ‘Flat-Broke’ Meal That You Loved Growing Up?

When I was growing up, we didn't have much.

It's funny, I was cruising around on Facebook, and I came across this thread on the You Know You Grew Up In Brewer page that was all about the "poverty" foods you used to eat when you were a kid that you still eat today. As I was reading down the list, I noticed how many of the same things we ate when I was a kid.

My dad and I used to love peanut butter and mayo sandwiches. We also definitely ate a TON of American Chop Suey, which I learned some people grew up calling Slum Gullion. One that we used to eat as a treat that I didn't see on the list was Hot Buttered Oh's. My cousin and I would have Cheerios that were basically toasted in butter. Sooo good. I still get a craving every now and then.

Families used to have to get super creative to make ends meet.

Sandwiches were always an easy meal back in the day, but often what went into them is what made them a "flat-broke" food. We used to eat a lot of tomato sandwiches. Just bread, mayo, and tomatoes. But I saw on the list where some folks just ate mayo sandwiches. Personally, I always enjoyed a hot dog bun with BBQ sauce. Totally gourmet.

But the thing is, when you grow up on these things, they kind of become a part of your DNA. So even later in life when you might be a little better off than when you were a kid, you still want those foods. To this day, I eat a lot of tomato and mayo sandwiches. Of course, these days I kick it up a notch with salt and pepper. Look out!!

Let's have a look at what other Mainers' 'Flat-Broke' meals are...

