An RV camper parked in a driveway on Route 1 south in Presque Isle was destroyed by fire Tuesday afternoon.

The Presque Isle Fire Department responded to a call at around 12:45 p.m. from 247 Houlton Road of a Winnebago motor home on fire. Deputy Fire Chief Adam Rider said crews knocked down the blaze within ten minutes. There were no injuries.

The motor home was gutted by the blaze and was a total loss. The fire started under the hood of the RV and originated in the vehicle's starter, Rider said.

The nearby home and garage were not damaged.