Fire Destroys Lee Merchant Signs in Caribou

A fire Thursday afternoon destroyed a sign-making business in Caribou.

The Caribou Fire Department responded to the blaze at Lee Merchant Signs on the Madawaska Road around 12:45 p.m.

There were no employees in the shop at the time and no injuries were reported.

According to Caribou Fire Chief Scott Susi, a passerby spotted the blaze and it was fully involved when crews arrived. The fire originated in welding/cutting tools, Susi said.

Estimated loss to the building was about $165,000. Loss of the contents was around $20,000.

Firefighters from Limestone, Washburn, Fort Fairfield, North Lakes and Presque Isle provided mutual aid for Caribou.