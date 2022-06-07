Fire Destroys Home on Houlton Road in Presque Isle

One person was injured Monday afternoon in a stubborn fire that destroyed a single-story home on the Houlton Road in Presque Isle.

Firefighters from 3 communities battle blaze on Route 1 south of Presque Isle

The Presque Isle Fire Department responded to the blaze around 1:00 p.m., according to Capt. Kyle Bartley. The Mars Hill and Easton Fire Departments provided mutual aid on site, while Caribou Fire Department covered the station.



About 20 firefighters were a part of the effort to extinguish the blaze Monday afternoon and were on scene for over four hours. A metal roof on the home made it more challenging to get at the flames, Bartley said.

The highway in the vicinity of 485 Houlton Road was reduced to a single lane of traffic while crews battled the fire. The scene was cleared around 5:30 p.m.

The single-family dwelling was a total loss, according to Capt. Bartley.

Homeowner went to hospital for treatment

The homeowner reportedly was taken to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle with unspecified injuries. There were no other injuries reported. It’s not clear how many people lived in the home, but the American Red Cross was offering assistance to the residents who were displaced by the fire.

Members of the Presque Isle Fire Department returned to the property on Tuesday morning to mop up any hot spots.

An investigation is underway in Houlton Road fire

The Maine State Fire Marshall’s Office is conducting an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

