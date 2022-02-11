Final Class D North Heal Points and Prelim Matchups
The Heal Points have been finalized. With 14 teams in Class D there are the top 2 teams receive byes and advance to the Quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Center. Teams seeded 3-14 will have prelim games. The winners of those prelim games will then head to Bangor to play in the Quarterfinals. Here are the final Class D North Heal Point Standings and the Prelim Matchups
Girls Class D North Heal Point Standings
Southern Aroostook 18-0
- Wisdom 15-1
- Machias 12-4
- Deer Isle Stonington 16-1
- Schenck 12-6
- East Grand 12-6
- Katahdin 8-9
- Ashland 6-9
- Shead 6-11
- Jonesport Beals 4-14
- Van Buren 2-12
- Washburn 3-13
- Easton 1-15
- Bangor Christian 0-16
Prelim matchups
- #1 Southern Aroostook - bye
- #2 Wisdom - bye
- #3 Machias vs. #14 Bangor Christian
- #4 Deer Isle Stonington vs. #13 Easton
- #5 Schenck vs. #12 Washburn
- #6 East Grand vs. #11 Van Buren
- #7 Katahdin vs. #10 Jonesport Beals
- #8 Ashland vs. #9 Shead
Class D Boys
- Machias 15-0
- Southern Aroostook 16-1
- Van Buren 10-6
- Wisdom 11-5
- Bangor Christian 10-6
- Schenck 8-10
- Katahdin 9-9
- Jonesport Beal 8-10
- Easton 6-11
- Washburn 3-14
- Deer Isle Stonighton 1-13
- Shead 3-13
- Ashland 2-15
- East Grand 0-16
Prelim matchups
- #1 Machias - Bye
- #2 Southern Aroostook - Bye
- #3 Van Buren vs. #14 East Grand
- #4 Wisdom vs. #13 Ashland
- #5 Bangor Christian vs. #12 Shead
- #6 Schenck vs. #11 Deer Isle Stonighton
- #7 Katahdin vs. #10 Washburn
- #8 Jonesport Beal vs. #9 Easton