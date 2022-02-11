Final Class D North Heal Points and Prelim Matchups

The Heal Points have been finalized. With 14 teams in Class D there are the top 2 teams receive byes and advance to the Quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Center. Teams seeded 3-14 will have prelim games. The winners of those prelim games will then head to Bangor to play in the Quarterfinals. Here are the final Class D North Heal Point Standings and the Prelim Matchups

Girls Class D North Heal Point Standings

Southern Aroostook 18-0 Wisdom 15-1 Machias 12-4 Deer Isle Stonington 16-1 Schenck 12-6 East Grand 12-6 Katahdin 8-9 Ashland 6-9 Shead 6-11 Jonesport Beals 4-14 Van Buren 2-12 Washburn 3-13 Easton 1-15 Bangor Christian 0-16

Prelim matchups

#1 Southern Aroostook - bye

#2 Wisdom - bye

#3 Machias vs. #14 Bangor Christian

#4 Deer Isle Stonington vs. #13 Easton

#5 Schenck vs. #12 Washburn

#6 East Grand vs. #11 Van Buren

#7 Katahdin vs. #10 Jonesport Beals

#8 Ashland vs. #9 Shead

Class D Boys

Machias 15-0 Southern Aroostook 16-1 Van Buren 10-6 Wisdom 11-5 Bangor Christian 10-6 Schenck 8-10 Katahdin 9-9 Jonesport Beal 8-10 Easton 6-11 Washburn 3-14 Deer Isle Stonighton 1-13 Shead 3-13 Ashland 2-15 East Grand 0-16

Prelim matchups