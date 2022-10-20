Final Class A-D Girls Northern Maine Soccer Heal Point Standings

The Maine Principal Association has finalized the Class A-D Northern Maine Girls Soccer Heal Point Standings. Congratulations to all the Athletic Directors who somehow insured that all the games were played with the rain in the last week! Congrats to all on a great season and the best of luck to all in the playoffs.

CLASS A

Chris Popper Chris Popper loading...

Brewer received enough helper points to eke out 5th place over Mt. Ararat. With just the Top 8 making the playoffs there are no prelims. The Quarterfinals will see matchups between 1-8, 2-7, 3-6, and 4-5 with games being played at the fields of the higher seeds.

CLASS B

Maine Principal Association Maine Principal Association loading...

The Top 10 Teams have made the playoffs in Class B. Prelim matchups feature 7-10 and 8-9. Games will be played at the field of the highest seed.

CLASS C

Maine Principal Association Maine Principal Association loading...

The Top 11 teams are in the playoffs. Prelims will feature matchups between 6-11, 7-10, and 8-9 teams. Games will be played at the field of the higher seeds.

CLASS D

Maine Principal Association Maine Principal Association loading...

The Top 12 Teams in Class D have all qualified. The Top 4 will receive byes. Premlims see matchups 5-12, 6-11, 7-10, and 8-9. All games will be played at the fields of the higher seeded teams.