Fill The Boot in Memory of Adam MacDonald

We recently wrote a Stuff the Bus article about Adam MacDonald and his mother Cheryl Morris. Cheryl was collecting school supplies in memory of Adam who passed away in April from complications related to Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Adam loved getting school supplies for Aroostook County students. He and Cheryl would bring them to Stuff the Bus in Presque Isle every year. We loved seeing him. Adam was so generous and caring and really wanted to help. Cheryl made us aware at Townsquare Media that she was making a donation this year.

She also just reached out to us to let us know Adam had another cause he held dear to his heart. Adam collected money for the Fill The Boot campaign to give support to families with muscular dystrophy. He would sit at the front gate of Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion with a boot from the Bangor Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 772, said Cheryl in a Facebook message.

In Adam;s memory, his mom, Cheryl, will be at the Thomas Rhett concert, Friday, August 20 at the front gate of Waterfront Concerts with the boot to collect money for MDA. Her goal is to match the $650 firefighters collected at the Luke Bryan concert. August 5, 2021.

Get our free mobile app

If you can, please donate. It's a great cause and Adam’s story is incredible. Take a moment and talk to Cheryl. She’ll share the amazing things Adam did for his friends, family and community.

Cheryl added in her message that Saturday, August 21, there will be a Adam MacDonald Memorial MDA Open at Pine Hill Golf Course in Orrington.

We want to thank Cheryl for sharing this info with us and especially thank her for carrying on in Adam’s memory. A big shout out to Adam and a huge thank you with all of our love.