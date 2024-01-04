Female Jogger Seriously Injured after Car Crash in Maine

A female jogger was seriously injured early Thursday morning after she was hit by a vehicle on Route 121 in Otisfield. The incident happened around 6:30 am.

Woman Jogger Seriously Injured after Being Hit by Car

She sustained significant injuries and was transported to Central Maine Medical Center.

Driver Stayed on the Scene with Police

The driver remained on the scene with authorities, according to WGME News. Names and ages were not released.

Poor Visibility at the Time of the Crash

Officials said visibility was not good at the time of the crash. Police said they do not believe speed, impairment or driver inattention were factors in the accident.

