The following list of February 2020 new music releases has a dark theme – actually, a black one.

Ex-Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne's first new solo album in a decade features Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. Longtime Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde's tribute band Zakk Sabbath has also recreated Black Sabbath's self-titled debut 50 years after the original was laid down.

Elsewhere, Huey Lewis and the News are set to release their first set of new songs since 2001's Plan B. Soulsville, a collection of R&B covers. A new 10-LP/five-CD box set traces the Allman Brothers Band's journey from a first-ever jam session featuring Muddy Waters' "Trouble No More" to a performance of the same song that closed out their 2014 farewell show.

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band From Texas, a documentary screened in theaters last summer, arrives on Blu-ray, DVD and digital video. Cream's four-disc, 36-track Goodbye Tour Live 1968 also features 19 songs that have never been previously released in full.

More information on these and other rock albums can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of 2020 New Music Releases for details on music issued throughout the year.

Feb. 7

Bad Company, Bad Company: A Film by Jon Brewer (DVD)

Box Tops, The Letter-Neon Rainbow / Cry Like a Baby / Non-Stop / Dimensions (2CD set)

Bryan Ferry, Live at the Royal Albert Hall 1974

Cream, Goodbye Tour Live 1968 (4CD box)

Green Day, Father of All …

Harry Nilsson, The Point [Blu-ray]

Hollies, Words and Music of Bob Dylan

John Prine, The BBC Sessions: The Lost Broadcasts 1971-1973

Richard Marx, Limitless

Stone Temple Pilots, Perdida

Various artists, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Concert (Blu-ray, with Bruce Springsteen, Glenn Frey, Paul McCartney, Elton John, John Mellencamp, others)

Feb. 14

Bobby Hatfield, Stay With Me: The Richard Perry Sessions

David Bowie, "Alabama Song" (7-inch 40th anniversary picture disc)

Huey Lewis and the News, Weather

Zakk Sabbath, Vertigo (CD/DVD)

Feb. 21

Dio, The Studio Album Collection: 1996-2004

Eric Burdon and the Animals, When I Was Young: The MGM Recordings 1967-68 (5CD remastered and expanded set)

Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels, Sockin' It to You: The Complete Dynovoice / New Voice Recordings

Ozzy Osbourne, Ordinary Man

Peter Green, The End of the Game: 50th Anniversary Expanded Edition

Porcupine Tree, In Absentia (Deluxe Edition)

Yacht Rock Revue, Hot Dads in Tight Jeans

Feb. 28

Allman Brothers Band, Trouble No More: 50th Anniversary Collection

Robert Cray Band, That’s What I Heard [Steve Perry]

Robert Plant, Digging Deep (7-inch singles box set)

ZZ Top, That Little Ol’ Band From Texas (Blu-ray, DVD)

March and Beyond

Deap Lips [Deap Vally with the Flaming Lips, Deap Lips

Mike Campbell's Dirty Knobs, Wreckless Abandon

Pearl Jam, Gigaton

The Monkees, The Mike & Micky Show Live

Weezer, Van Weezer