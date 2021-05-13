Fatality on I-95

A single vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on I-95 in Maine claimed the life of a Vermont man. Witnesses say around 2:00 pm they observed Jack Davis, 60, of Sheffield, VT drive off the interstate and struck a tree while traveling northbound near the town of Sidney, ME.

The Maine Department of Public safety says Davis was hauling a trailer behind his black 2020 Dodge Ram pickup when the accident occurred. Jack Davis was the only occupant of the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

