Fatal Two Vehicle Crash

The Aroostook County Sherriff's Department received and responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. Thursday morning about a two-vehicle crash. The vehicles had collided on Route 161 in Madawaska Lake.

Authorities say that 28-year-old Kelsey Whitely of Fort Kent was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation revealed that Whitley's 2016 Ford SUV crossed the center line while traveling north on route 161. That's when she struck 44-year-old Chantal Hayes of Fort Kent who was driving a 2011 GMC SUV.

Chantal Hayes was immediately sent to Cary Medical Center in Caribou for serious injuries. She was then later transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Authorities say that Hayes was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. However, Kelsey Whitley was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

During the investigation of the crash route 161 was shut down for about six hours. The Aroostook County Sheriff's Department was assisted by Caribou Ambulance, Maine DOT, North Lakes Fire Department, Presque Isle Police Department, and Fort Kent Police Department.