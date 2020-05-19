Fatal Mobile Home Fire in Ellsworth, Maine

Matthew Gush/Getty Images

Officials say a man and woman died in a mobile home fire in Ellsworth, Maine early Tuesday morning.

The Ellsworth Fire Department responded to the home off the Bangor Road (Route 1 A) after a passerby called to report the flames around 3:45 a.m. Crews from Lamoine, Orland, Trenton and Hancock provided mutual aid. Firefighters had the blaze under control by 5:00 a.m.

Police said firefighters found the couple's bodies in the kitchen of the home after the fire was extinguished. The victims were identified Tuesday afternoon as 67-year-old Bruce Wallace and 58-year-old Linda Tarvis.

The Maine State Fire Marshal's office is investigating. Officials say the fire is not considered to be suspicious.

