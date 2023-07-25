Woman May Have Died From a Medical Event Prior to Milford Crash

Investigators say the driver of a truck in Milford may have died from a medical event before the vehicle crashed.

Where Did This Happen?

It was around midnight on Monday when a 911 call came into the Penobscot Regional Communications Center about a single-vehicle crash. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, the 911 caller said that a pickup was off the road on Greenfield Road in Milford. When officials arrived, they found a Greenbush woman who was deceased.

What Were the Circumstances of the Crash?

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash revealed that the woman had been traveling home from work when her Toyota truck left the roadway. Another driver, who called in the crash, provided CPR to the woman but was unable to revive her.

Have Officials Released the Identity of the Driver?

Officials say it appears the woman may have passed away from a medical event, rather than from the crash. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating to determine the woman's cause of death. So far, officials have only released that the woman is 49 years old and is from Greenbush. Her name may be released after her family is notified.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

