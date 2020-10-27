Fatal ATV Accident near Glassville, New Brunswick

An all-terrain vehicle accident near Glassville, New Brunswick early Monday claimed the life of a 20-year-old Carleton County man.

West District RCMP and emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle ATV crash on Kenneth Road shortly before 12:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a passenger of the ATV who was already deceased. The victim is from Connell, which just below Florenceville-Bristol.

Police say the driver was not seriously injured. Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a helmet.

Police believe alcohol and speed are contributing factors in the crash.