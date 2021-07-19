UPDATE -Farmington Standoff Over with a Suspect in Custody

Farmington Police, as well as other agencies, have been involved in a standoff on Temple Road since 9:30 Sunday morning.

UPDATE: Farmington Police say the standoff has ended and they have a suspect in custody. 43-year-old Matthew Allen faces multiple charges.

Officers were asked to assist the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at a home on Route 43, the Temple Road, as part of an investigation. When they arrived at 662 Temple Road, police say a person in the home allegedly threatened officers with a gun. At this point, a perimeter was set up and the standoff began.

As of 11:00 last night, according to WCSH-TV, the standoff continued and that portion of Route 43 was blocked off to traffic.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.