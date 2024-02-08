Farmington Home Invasion Involved Several Suspects Still At Large

Farmington Police are looking for several suspects in a home invasion on Wednesday night.

When Did This Happen?

The incident happened at approximately 11:18 Wednesday, at a home on Morrison Hill Road in Farmington. Police say multiple people entered the home, assaulted the person living there, and then stole several items. They then fled in at least one vehicle, according to the Sun Journal. Police have not released what was stolen or any descriptions of the suspects.

Was the Victim Hurt Badly?

The victim of the home invasion reportedly suffered minor injuries. He was evaluated by NorthStar EMS Ambulance and refused any further treatment.

Who Do We Call If We Have Information?

Now, officials are hoping to hear from anyone who may have information about this home invasion, as the suspects remain at large. Tips can be called into the Farmington Police Department at 207-778-6311.

This incident remains under investigation.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

