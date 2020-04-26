Family of Six Displaced after Waterville, NB Fire

UPDATE:

Seven people were displaced by a fire yesterday that destroyed their house and several vehicles in the rural community of Waterville, New Brunswick, a few kilometres north of Woodstock.

They include a woman, her adult son and his five children who range in age from 11 to 18.

The children are staying with their mother now and are being assisted by Canadian Red Cross volunteers with emergency purchases like clothing and food.

Emergency lodging, food, clothing and transportation support has been provided by the Red Cross to the man and his mother pending additional assistance through insurance.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A man and his five children were displaced by a fire Sunday that extensively damaged their home in the rural community of Waterville, New Brunswick, a few kilometres north of Woodstock.

The children, who range in age from 11 to 18, are staying with their mother for now and are being assisted by Canadian Red Cross volunteers with emergency purchases like clothing and food. Similar support will be offered to the man if needed.

The fire along Rosedale Road was reported around 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Canadian Red Cross said when providing emergency aid, volunteers observe social distancing and other public health restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.