Well-known and well-loved Bangor candy maker, Eliza Butler, passed away on New Year's Day 2023, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Butler Family Christmas, Specialty Sweets Facebook Butler Family Christmas, Specialty Sweets Facebook loading...

Butler, who with her husband Wade, owned Specialty Sweets in Bangor, left behind four young children. Butler, who was outspoken and honest on her social media about her health challenges, often spoke about the different procedures, tests, and treatments she had to undergo.

Eliza Smiling, Specialty Sweets Facebook Eliza Smiling, Specialty Sweets Facebook loading...

There was a massive community outpouring for the young family, both while Butler was in treatment for her cancer and following her death.

But according to Butler's family, her death may have been prevented, had she been diagnosed sooner, something her husband is now going to try to prove in court.

Butler Family grows, Specialty Sweets Facebook Butler Family grows, Specialty Sweets Facebook loading...

According to the Bangor Daily News, Butler's widower is suing St. Joseph Hospital and Healthcare "claiming that they caused Butler’s wrongful death and failed to provide acceptable medical care, according to a lawsuit filed in Penobscot County Superior Court."

Get our free mobile app

The BDN states that documents filed with the court prove that her cancer could have been caught earlier, had her healthcare providers followed up on complaints she had years before her diagnosis.

"During the years before Butler was diagnosed, she had numerous visits to St. Joseph Hospital with different providers where she described vision loss, back pain, a tingling arm, problems breathing, and more issues, according to the lawsuit."

Eliza Smiling, Specialty Sweets Facebook Eliza Smiling, Specialty Sweets Facebook loading...

The article goes on to say that health care providers failed to perform crucial diagnostic tests during those early years, and it wasn't until a few years later that Butler received the important imaging, that would ultimately show that cancer was the issue, but also just how advanced the cancer had become.

Eliza and Tea, Specialty Sweets Facebook Eliza and Tea, Specialty Sweets Facebook loading...

"No mammograms or ultrasounds were ordered during those years, and a full breast exam was not performed at St. Joseph. Butler’s cancer was diagnosed after she was admitted to EMMC in July 2021, the lawsuit said."

Butler's family is suing the hospital for damages.

A representative of St. Joseph Hospital communicated to the paper that the hospital's policy is not to comment on cases currently pending.

Here's What You Absolutely Must Accept if You Move to Bangor Bangor is Maine's Queen City, with about 33,000 residents. If you move here, here are some things to keep in mind. Gallery Credit: Kid

10 Reasons Why Bangor Is Way Better Than Portland Here's why Bangor, Maine's Queen City, is far superior to Portland, which doesn't even have a good nickname. Wait! What about Forest City, you ask? Please, don't talk to Bangor about forests. You can't handle our 600-acre Bangor City Forest!

Gallery Credit: TSM