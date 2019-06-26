Family Movie Night, Limestone, Maine [SCHEDULE]

Family Movie Night is all set for Wednesday, June 26 in Limestone.

The movie gets started at 8:30 pm. Bring your chairs, blankets & snacks to Albert Michaud Park and enjoy a season of movies with family & friends.

Here’s the 2019 schedule presented by the Limestone Recreation Department:

June 12: The Sand Lot

June 26: Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone

July 10: Bedtime Stories

July 26: Lion King

August 14: Spider-Man into The Spider-Verse

August 28: Jurassic Park (1993)

All showings are weather permitting. Go to Limestone Recreation Dept for updates.