Famed Maine Lawyer Joe Bornstein Has Passed Away

According to the Portland Press Herald, Maine's best-known accident and injury lawyer Joe Bornstein has passed away.

A representative for the firm confirmed that Bornstein passed away yesterday (October 1st), but would not confirm a cause of death.

It is expected he will be buried today.

Bornstein's first law firm opened in 1974. Over the years, the law firm expanded to cover nearly the entire state. Currently, they have offices in Portland, Augusta, Sanford, Windham, Lewiston, Biddeford, and Bangor.

If you lived in Maine anytime between the 1980s and now, there's a good chance you've seen at least a few of Joe Bornstein's iconic TV commercials. The ones that stick out most in my mind are the commercials featuring actor Robert Vaughn (The Man From UNCLE, The A Team, The Magnificent Seven).

In addition to his TV commercials, you have probably seen Bornstein's sign on top of Portland's Time &Temp Building.

