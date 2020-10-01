Check out how things are looking in Maine for this upcoming weekend.

Well, this escalated quickly. Most of Maine is at peak conditions with one part of northern Maine past. The coastal areas are still almost there. We did have heavy winds this week but still many of the leaves are on the trees. But if you have not been leaf peeping yet...you might get on it. Really, put down the cell phone and go for a walk or just go and sit outside and enjoy it! It will be good for your soul.

Check out how things are looking in Maine for this upcoming weekend.

Like every year the colors will come first in norther Maine and move south starting September and all of October. It is hard to give you any exact dates for the best color so that is why the weekly reports help guide you if you are a leaf peeper. But in my experience, just keep your eyes open, there will be a day or two it will just take your breath away it is so beautiful. I have also noticed there is normally one day each fall…a windy, stormy day…that will wipe out most of the leaves.

Fall officially arrived on September 22 at 9:21 am. According to the Farmers’ Almanac (the one from Lewiston with the green and orange cover) says it will start out nice with a stormy turn towards the end of the season. The Farmers’ Almanac also suggested October for Maine foliage.