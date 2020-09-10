Fall Foliage for Mainers in 2020

September! Grab the pumpkin spice and get ready for the show. It almost falls in New England. I have already seen a few naughty trees that are showing us their fall color. While I like fall, I am not a big fan of the winter weather that follows, so it so conflicted.

So it is time for the weekly fall foliage report. So, what to expect…like every year the colors will come first in norther Maine and move south starting September and all of October. It is hard to give you any exact dates for the best color so that is why the weekly reports help guide you if you are a leaf peeper. But in my experience, just keep your eyes open, there will be a day or two it will just take your breath away it is so beautiful. I have also noticed there is normally one day each fall…a windy, stormy day…that will wipe out most of the leaves.

Fall officially arrives on September 22 at 9:21 am. According to the Farmers’ Almanac (the one from Lewiston with the green and orange cover) says it will start out nice with a stormy turn towards the end of the season. The Farmers’ Almanac also suggested October for Maine foliage.