Every Time WWE Has Come to Bangor (1967-2023)

The upcoming WWE Live Holiday Tour is set to take place at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on December 2nd. This marks WWE's return to the Queen City of the East after a five-year absence.

To prepare for WWE's return to Bangor, we've compiled a list of every previous WWE wrestling event held in the city. This information was gathered from the professional wrestling database website cagematch.net.

So, here's a rundown of every WWE event in Bangor, along with details about the main event for each show.

WWE Live – 10/19/18

Main Event: WWE RAW Tag Team Title Match

The Shield (Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins) defeat Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre (c) by DQ

WWE Live SummerSlam Heatwave Tour – 8/11/17

Main Event: Singles Match

Roman Reigns defeats Braun Strowman by DQ

WWE Live SummerSlam Heatwave Tour – 7/16/16

Main Event: WWE United States Title Fatal Four Way Match

Rusev (w/Lana) (c) defeats Cesaro and Kalisto and Sami Zayn

WWE Live – 10/3/15

Main Event: No Disqualification Match

Roman Reigns defeats Bray Wyatt

WWE Live - 6/28/14

First WWE Show at Cross Insurance Center

Main Event: Street Fight

John Cena defeats Bray Wyatt

WWE RAW House Show – 3/4/12

Last WWE Show at Bangor Auditorium

Main Event: WWE Heavyweight Title Match

CM Punk (c) defeats Dolph Ziggler

WWE SmackDown/ECW House Show – 9/19/09

Main Event: World Heavyweight Title Match

CM Punk (c) defeats Matt Hardy

WWE SmackDown/ECW House Show – 8/11/2007

Main Event: World Heavyweight Title Match

Batista defeats The Great Khali (c) by DQ

WWE SmackDown House Show - 12/11/05

Main Event: Singles Match

The Undertaker defeats Randy Orton (This was the last time that The Undertaker wrestled in Bangor.)

WWE SmackDown House Show – 7/30/05

Main Event: World Heavyweight Title Match

Batista (c) defeats John Bradshaw Layfield

The Co-Main Event was a Street Fight between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. This was Eddie Guerrero’s last time wrestling in Bangor before his untimely passing a few months later.

WWE SmackDown House Show – 11/04/02

Main Event: Tag Team Match

Edge & Rey Mysterio defeat Los Guerreros (Chavo Guerrero & Eddie Guerrero)

Brock Lesnar was also on this show, defending the WWE Championship against The Big Show.

WWF House Show – 11/10/01

Main Event: WWF Hardcore Title Match

Rob Van Dam (c) defeats Raven

WWF House Show – 12/10/97

Main Event: WWF World Tag Team Title Match

The Head Bangers (Mosh & Thrasher) defeat The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn & The Road Dogg) (c) by DQ

Earlier in this show, The Undertaker defeated Triple H in a casket match.

Also, there was an Eight Man Tag Team Match between The Nation Of Domination (D-Lo Brown, Faarooq, Kama Mustafa & The Rock) where they defeated Los Boricuas (Jesus Castillo, Jose Estrada, Miguel Perez & Savio Vega). This was The Rock’s only time wrestling in Bangor.

WWF House Show – 7/14/96

Main Event: WWF World Heavyweight Title Match

Shawn Michaels (c) defeats Vader

Earlier in the night, Steve Austin defeated Savio Vega in a No Disqualification Match, this was Steve Austin’s only time wrestling in Bangor.

WWF House Show – 8/16/95

Main Event: Strap Match

Bam Bam Bigelow defeats Tatanka

WWF House Show – 3/1/92

Main Event: WWF World Heavyweight Title Match

Hulk Hogan defeats Ric Flair (c) by Count Out (This was both Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair’s last time wrestling in Bangor.)

WWF House Show – 9/12/91

Main Event: Bodybag Match

Roddy Piper defeats The Undertaker

WWF House Show – 6/14/91

Flag Match (Special Referee: Virgil)

Jim Duggan defeats Sgt. Slaughter

WWF – 6/12/84

Main Event:

Battle Royal Winner: Terry Daniels

WWF – 3/16/84

Main Event: Singles Match

Sgt. Slaughter defeats The Iron Sheik by Count Out

WWF – 1/13/84

Main Event: WWF World Heavyweight Title Match

The Iron Sheik (c) defeats Chief Jay Strongbow (7:38)

WWF – 7/6/83

Main Event: WWF Intercontinental Title Match

Jimmy Snuka defeats The Magnificent Muraco (c) by Count Out (9:26)

WWF – 10/7/81

Main Event: WWF Intercontinental Title Match

Tony Atlas defeats The Magnificent Muraco (c) by Count Out

WWF – 6/3/81

Main Event: Best Two Out Of Three Falls Six Man Tag Team Match

Pedro Morales, Rick McGraw & Tony Garea defeat Captain Lou Albano & The Moondogs (Moondog Rex & Moondog Spot) [2:0] (24:04)

WWF – 5/13/81

Main Event: WWF Heavyweight Title Match

Bob Backlund (c) defeats Moondog Rex (28:36)

WWF – 4/22/81

Main Event:

Rick Martel & Tony Garea defeat Captain Lou Albano & Moondog Rex by Count Out (27:13)

WWF – 4/1/81

Main Event: WWF Intercontinental Title Match

Pedro Morales (c) defeats Sgt. Slaughter by Count Out (15:32)

WWF – 10/29/80

Main Event: WWF Heavyweight Title Match

Bob Backlund (c) defeats The Hangman (20:10)

WWF – 10/8/80

Main Event: WWF Intercontinental Title Match

Tony Garea defeats Ken Patera (c) by DQ (16:50)

WWF – 6/4/80

Main Event: Singles Match

Ivan Putski vs. Larry Zbyszko - Double DQ (16:20)

WWF – 5/14/80

Main Event: WWF Heavyweight Title Match

Bob Backlund (c) vs. Larry Zbyszko - Double DQ

WWF – 4/23/80

Main Event: Non-Title Match

Andre The Giant & Pat Patterson defeated The Wild Samoans (Afa & Sika)

WWF – 3/12/80

Main Event: WWF Heavyweight Title Match

Ken Patera defeats Bob Backlund (c) by DQ (15:20)

WWF – 10/17/79

Main Event: Singles Match

Chief Jay Strongbow defeats Nikolai Volkoff

WWF – 9/5/79

Main Event:

Andre The Giant & Chief Jay Strongbow defeat The Valiant Brothers (Jerry Valiant & Johnny Valiant)

WWF – 8/15/79

Main Event: Singles Match (Special Referee: Chief Jay Strongbow)

Ivan Putski defeats Greg Valentine

WWF – 6/13/79

Main Event: Singles Match

Greg Valentine defeats Ivan Putski

WWF – 5/2/79

Main Event: WWF North American Title Match

Ted DiBiase (c) vs. Greg Valentine - Double DQ (17:30)

WWWF – 3/21/79

Main Event: WWWF Heavyweight Title Match

Bob Backlund (c) defeats Captain Lou Albano by referee's decision

WWWF – 2/7/79

Main Event: WWWF Heavyweight Title Match

Bob Backlund (c) defeats Ivan Koloff (32:00)

WWWF – 1/17/79

Main Event: WWWF Tag Team Title Match

Larry Zbyszko & Tony Garea (c) defeat Baron Mikel Scicluna & Victor Rivera

WWWF – 11/29/78

Main Event: Singles Match

Chief Jay Strongbow defeats Spiros Arion by DQ (6:08)

WWWF – 10/18/78

Main Event: WWWF Heavyweight Title Match

Bob Backlund (c) defeats Luke Graham

WWWF – 8/16/78

Main Event: Tag Team Match

Chief Jay Strongbow & Haystacks Calhoun vs. Luke Graham & Superstar Billy Graham - Double DQ

WWWF – 6/14/78

Main Event: WWWF Heavyweight Title Match

Bob Backlund (c) defeats Superstar Billy Graham by Count Out

WWWF – 5/3/78

Main Event: Six Man Tag Team Match

Dino Bravo, Dominic DeNucci & Haystacks Calhoun defeat Spiros Arion, Stan Stasiak & The Golden Terror

WWWF – 3/22/78

Main Event: WWWF Heavyweight Title Match

Bob Backlund (c) defeats Spiros Arion by DQ

WWWF – 3/1/78

Main Event: WWWF Heavyweight Title Match

Bob Backlund (c) defeats Spiros Arion by Count Out

WWWF – 12/7/77

Main Event: WWWF Heavyweight Title Match

Superstar Billy Graham (c) defeats Peter Maivia

WWWF – 11/16/77

Main Event: WWWF Heavyweight Title Match

Superstar Billy Graham (c) defeats Peter Maivia by Count Out

WWWF – 10/26/77

Main Event: WWWF Heavyweight Title Match

Peter Maivia defeats Superstar Billy Graham (c) by DQ

WWWF – 10/5/77

Main Event: Singles Match

Ivan Putski defeats Stan Stasiak by Count Out

WWWF – 9/14/77

Main Event: Singles Match

Lenny Hurst defeats Frank Rodriguez

WWWF – 8/24/77

Main Event: Singles Match

Chief Jay Strongbow defeats Joe Turco

WWWF – 8/3/77

Main Event: WWWF Heavyweight Title Match

Superstar Billy Graham (c) defeats Tony Garea

WWWF – 7/13/77

Main Event: $5,000 Dollar 14 Man Battle Royal

Winner: Larry Zbyszko, Tony Garea

WWWF – 6/22/77

Main Event: WWWF Heavyweight Title Match

Superstar Billy Graham (c) defeats Haystacks Calhoun

WWWF – 6/1/77

Main Event: WWWF Heavyweight Title Match (Special Referee: Haystacks Calhoun)

Chief Jay Strongbow defeats Superstar Billy Graham (c) by DQ

WWWF – 4/20/77

Main Event: Best Three Out Of Five Falls Six Man Tag Team Match

Andre The Giant, Larry Zbyszko & Tony Garea defeat Ken Patera & The Executioners (Executioner #1 & Executioner #2)

WWWF – 3/30/77

Main Event: Singles Match

Tony Garea defeats Johnny Rodz

WWWF – 3/9/77

Main Event: Singles Match

Tony Garea defeats Baron Mikel Scicluna

WWWF – 2/16/77

Main Event: Singles Match

Tony Garea defeats Doug Gilbert

WWWF – 1/26/77

Main Event: 20 Man Battle Royal

Ken Patera defeats Baron Mikel Scicluna and Billy White Wolf and Bruiser Brody and Doug Gilbert and Executioner #1 and Executioner #2 and Gorilla Monsoon and Jay Strongbow and Johnny Rivera and Johnny Rodz and Jose Gonzales and Larry Zbyszko and Manuel Soto and Nikolai Volkoff and Pete Sanchez and Rocky Tomayo and Stan Stasiak and Tor Kamata

WWWF – 12/15/76

Main Event: Indian Strap Match

Chief Jay Strongbow defeats Bruiser Brody

WWWF – 10/13/76

Main Event: Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match

Bruiser Brody & Stan Hansen defeat Billy White Wolf & Chief Jay Strongbow

WWWF – 9/22/76

Main Event: Singles Match

Chief Jay Strongbow vs. Stan Hansen - Double DQ

WWWF – 8/11/76

Main Event: Singles Match

Ivan Putski defeats Doug Gilbert

WWWF – 7/21/76

Main Event: Singles Match

Bobo Brazil defeats Doug Gilbert by Count Out

WWWF – 6/9/76

Main Event: WWWF Tag Team Title Match

Billy White Wolf & Bobo Brazil defeat The Executioners (Executioner #1 & Executioner #2) (c) by DQ

WWWF – 5/19/76

Main Event: Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match

Skandor Akbar & Stan Hansen defeat Ivan Putski & Pat Barrett [2:1]

WWWF – 4/28/76

Main Event: Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match

The Executioners (Executioner #1 & Executioner #2) defeat Johnny Rivera & Jose Gonzales [2:0]

WWWF – 3/17/76

Main Event: Singles Match

Louis Cyr defeats Man Mountain Mike by Count Out (6:30)

WWWF – 2/25/76

Main Event: WWWF Tag Team Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match

Louis Cerdan & Tony Parisi (c) defeat Baron Mikel Scicluna & Bugsy McGraw [2:0]

WWWF – 2/4/76

Main Event: Singles Match

Ivan Koloff defeats Ivan Putski

WWWF – 1/14/76

Main Event: Singles Match

Tony Parisi defeats Bugsy McGraw by DQ (14:08)

WWWF – 12/17/75

Main Event: Singles Match

Ivan Putski defeats Bugsy McGraw by Count Out (19:30)

WWWF – 11/26/75

Main Event: Singles Match

Ivan Putski defeats Blackjack Lanza

WWWF – 11/5/75

Main Event: Singles Match

Ivan Putski defeats Spiros Arion

WWWF – 10/15/75

Main Event: Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match

Dominic DeNucci & Pat Barrett defeat Blackjack Lanza & Lou Albano [2:1]

WWWF – 9/3/75

Main Event: Singles Match

Ivan Putski defeats Captain Lou Albano by Count Out

WWWF – 8/13/75

Main Event: Singles Match

George Steele defeats Tony Garea

WWWF – 7/2/75

Main Event: Best Three Out Of Five Falls Six Man Tag Team Match

Chief Jay Strongbow, Dean Ho & Tony Garea defeat Lou Albano & The Valiant Brothers (Jimmy Valiant & Johnny Valiant)

WWWF – 6/11/75

Main Event: Best Three Out Of Five Falls Six Man Tag Team Match

Chief Jay Strongbow, Dominic DeNucci & Victor Rivera defeat Bobby Duncum & The Valiant Brothers (Jimmy Valiant & Johnny Valiant) [3:1]

WWWF – 1/15/75

Main Event: Singles Match

Chief Jay Strongbow defeats Bobby Duncum by DQ

WWWF – 12/11/74

Main Event: NWA World Women's Title Match

The Fabulous Moolah (c) defeats Candy Rich

WWWF – 11/27/74

Main Event: Best Three Out Of Five Falls Six Man Tag Team Match

Bobby Duncum & The Valiant Brothers (Jimmy Valiant & Johnny Valiant) defeat Dean Ho, Gorilla Monsoon & Tony Garea

WWWF – 1/16/74

Main Event: Tag Team Match

Dean Ho & Tony Garea defeat The Valiant Brothers (Jimmy Valiant & Johnny Valiant)

WWWF – 10/16/74

Main Event: Six Man Tag Team Match

Killer Kowalski & The Valiant Brothers (Jimmy Valiant & Johnny Valiant) vs. Chief Jay Strongbow, Dean Ho & Tony Garea - No Contest

WWWF – 9/25/74

Main Event: Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match

Chief Jay Strongbow, Dean Ho & Tony Garea defeat Lou Albano & The Valiant Brothers (Jimmy Valiant & Johnny Valiant)

WWWF – 9/4/74

Main Event: WWWF Tag Team Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match (Special Referee: Larry Zbyszko)

The Valiant Brothers (Jimmy Valiant & Johnny Valiant) (c) vs. Dean Ho & Tony Garea - Double DQ [1:1]

WWWF – 8/14/74

Main Event: WWWF Tag Team Title Match

The Valiant Brothers (Jimmy Valiant & Johnny Valiant) (c) vs. Dean Ho & Tony Garea - Draw

WWWF – 2/27/74

Main Event: Indian Strap Match (Special Referee: Arnold Skaaland)

Chief Jay Strongbow defeats Don Leo Jonathan

WWWF – 12/12/73

Main Event: Singles Match

Pedro Morales defeats Stan Stasiak by DQ

WWWF – 11/21/73

Main Event: Tag Team Match

Andre The Giant & Chief Jay Strongbow defeat Mr. Fuji & Prof. Toru Tanaka

WWWF – 8/8/73

Main Event: WWWF Tag Team Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match

Haystacks Calhoun & Tony Garea (c) vs. Mr. Fuji & Prof. Toru Tanaka - Double DQ [1:1]

WWWF – 6/27/73

Main Event: Best Two Out Of Three Falls Six Man Tag Team Match

Chief Jay Strongbow, Haystacks Calhoun & Tony Garea defeat Blackjack Lanza, Mr. Fuji & Prof. Toru Tanaka

WWWF – 6/6/73

Main Event: Singles Match

Haystacks Calhoun defeats Don Leo Jonathan by DQ

WWWF – 3/14/73

Main Event: WWWF Tag Team Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match

Chief Jay Strongbow & Pedro Morales defeat Mr. Fuji & Prof. Toru Tanaka (c) by DQ [2:0]

WWWF – 1/10/73

Main Event: WWWF Heavyweight Title Match

Pedro Morales (c) defeats Prof. Toru Tanaka

WWWF – 12/20/72

Main Event: Japanese Stretcher Match

Chief Jay Strongbow defeats Prof. Toru Tanaka

WWWF – 11/29/72

Main Event: 12 Man Battle Royal

Tony Garea defeats ??? and Mr. Fuji

WWWF – 6/12/72

Main Event: WWWF Heavyweight Title Match (Special Referee: Arnold Skaaland)

Pedro Morales (c) defeats Prof. Toru Tanaka (12:14)

WWWF – 3/8/72

Main Event: Singles Match

Prof. Toru Tanaka defeats Rene Goulet by DQ

WWWF – 1/11/71

Main Event: Singles Match

Bulldog Brower defeats Manuel Soto (7:15)

WWWF – 12/7/70

Main Event: WWWF International Tag Team Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match

Chief Jay Strongbow & Manuel Soto defeat The Mongols (Beppo & Geeto) (c) by DQ [2:0]

WWWF – 11/23/70

Main Event: Singles Match

Chief Jay Strongbow defeats The Black Demon (12:54)

WWWF – 11/9/70

Main Event: Singles Match

Chief Jay Strongbow vs. Ivan Koloff - Draw

WWWF – 10/26/70

Main Event: WWWF International Tag Team Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match

Gorilla Monsoon & Victor Rivera defeat The Mongols (Beppo & Geeto) (c) by DQ [2:1]

WWWF – 5/26/69

Main Event: WWWF World Heavyweight Title Match

Bruno Sammartino (c) defeats Luke Graham (15:09)

WWWF – 9/11/68

Main Event: Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match

Edouard Carpentier & Victor Rivera defeat The Sicilians (Lou Albano & Tony Altimore) [2:0] (18:51)

WWWF – 5/1/68

Main Event: Tag Team Match

Edouard Carpentier & Louis Cerdan defeat Bull Ramos & Homer O'Dell

WWWF – 11/22/67

Main Event: Singles Match

Edouard Carpentier defeats Toru Tanaka by DQ (25:14)

WWWF – 8/16/67

Main Event: Singles Match

Edouard Carpentier vs. Prof. Toru Tanaka - Double Count Out (22:59)

WWWF – 7/12/67

Main Event: WWWF World Heavyweight Title Match

Bruno Sammartino (c) defeats Baron Mikel Scicluna (19:28)

WWWF – 6/28/67

Main Event: Tag Team Match

Baron Mikel Scicluna & Gorilla Monsoon defeat Antonio Pugliese & Spiros Arion

There you go! Have you ever attended a WWE show in Bangor? If so, how many of these shows have you been to?

