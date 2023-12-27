Equipment from Out of State Utility Trucks Stolen in Maine

Police said utility trucks from out of state workers were broken into and wire and tools were taken in Augusta on Thursday night.

Wire and Tools Stolen from Out of State Utility Trucks

The trucks were here with crews to help restore power after the severe storm last week in the state of Maine.

Theft at Local Motel

The crews were staying at the Fairfield Inn and Suites. When workers went to their trucks in the morning, items were missing, according to WGME News.

Stolen Items Valued up to $5,000

The value of the wire and tools stolen is estimated to be from $1,000 to $5,000.

Ongoing Investigation and News Updates

The case is under investigation. Police did not release additional information. Updates to this news story will be posted to social media when it is made available. Download the station’s app for free to get alerts sent directly to your smart devices.

