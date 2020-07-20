Eovaldi Named Opening Day Starter E-Rod Returns [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox named Nate Eovaldi the opening day starter when the Summer Season begins on Friday, July 24th.

In other news, Eduardo Rodriguez who was assumed to be the Opening Day starter has returned to the club after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The Red Sox hope that E-Rod will be able to join the starting rotation quickly, but he'll need to ramp up after missing summer camp.

The Red Sox's pitching staff took another blow, when it was announced that right hander Collin McHugh had opted out of the 2020 season. His injured arm hadn't responded as quickly as he and the Red Sox had hoped, and would have started the season on the Injured List. With the agreement between the owners and union, McHugh had already received his $600,000 salary, and would have only been playing for incentives.

The Red Sox will play 2 exhibition games against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, July 21st and Wednesday July 22nd at Fenway Park. Both games will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA with the pregame starting at 7 p.m. and first pitch at 7:05 p.m. The Blue Jays are searching for a place to play their home games after the Canadian government said that visiting clubs couldn't fly into Canada to play the Blue Jays in Toronto.

The Red Sox will start the Summer Season on Friday, July 24th against the Baltimore Orioles with the pregame starting at 6:30 and first pitch at 7:30 p.m. Hear that, and every game on 101.9 The Rock, your home for Boston Red Sox baseball.