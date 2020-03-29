Employee at Portland Shaw’s Tests Positive for COVID-19

According to News Center Maine, an employee at the Shaw's Supermarket in the Westgate Shopping Plaza in Portland has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The announcement was made by a company spokesperson on Saturday who also said that stores, including the Westgate store, had already been beefing up their cleaning as well as installing Plexiglas barriers between cashiers and customers before the employee tested positive.

8 Shaw's Supermarkets in total have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 with their associates. 3 of those are in Massachusetts, 3 in New Hampshire and one in Vermont. As of Sunday, the Westgate Shaw's has the only confirmed case in Maine.

The spokesperson for Shaw's went on to say that they are strictly following all CDC guidelines to keep the public and their employees safe and healthy.