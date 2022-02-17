The first trailer for Elvis — the long-awaited biopic based on the life of rock 'n' roll icon — has arrived. Directed by Baz Luhrmann, the film features burgeoning actor Austin Butler taking on the challenging lead role as Elvis Presley.

Tom Hanks plays Col. Tom Parker, the mysterious man who first discovered Presley's talent and later became his manager.

According to a press release, Elvis "delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America."

Breakout Americana star Yola also makes her acting debut in the film, portraying the influential gospel and rock artist Sister Rosetta Tharpe. In the trailer below, you'll see the cast of characters that Presley encounters during his rise to stardom until his eventual death at the age of 42.

The production of Elvis was one of many delayed due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming was halted after Hanks became one of the first celebrities to test positive for the virus in March 2020. It took another six months before the cast and crew could safely return to work on the film.

Elvis will arrive in theaters on June 24.