New Trailer for Upcoming ‘Elvis’ Movie Reveals More Plot

A new and expanded Elvis trailer dives deeper into the movie's storyline and reveals star Austin Butler's ability to match Elvis Presley's singing voice.

The film's first trailer, released in mid-February, skimmed the icon's rise to fame, but the new trailer reveals much more. "If you don't do the business, the business will do you," B.B. King tells Presley in the expanded trailer, prompting the King of Rock 'n' Roll to start giving his predominantly female audience more of what they want. “I’m gonna show you what the real Elvis is like tonight,” Butler declares as he begins to shake his hips.

The preview video also shows Presley with his future wife, Priscilla. "I've never met anyone like you," he says. "Well, I hope not," she replies.

The Elvis story spans 20 years of Presley’s life and career, including his complicated relationship with his manager, Col. Tom Parker, who is played by Tom Hanks. "Without me, there would be no Elvis," he says in the trailer, which you can watch below.

According to Butler, he spent months before shooting started training his voice to mimic Presley's.

"When I began the process, I set out to get my voice to be identical. That instills fear. So that got the fire burning," Butler told The Hollywood Reporter. Director Baz Luhrmann put the young actor's real voice on the movie's tracks, using Butler's voice on the young Elvis songs and a blend of Butler and tapes of Presley for midlife Elvis.

"For a year before we started shooting, I was doing voice coaching,” Butler said. “I watched as much [footage of Elvis’ concerts] as I could, over and over. I feel such a responsibility to Elvis and to Priscilla and Lisa Marie [Presley's ex-wife and daughter] and all the people around the world who love him so much.”

In addition to Butler, the film's soundtrack includes Stevie Nicks, Eminem, Jack White, Gary Clark Jr., Tame Impala and others.

Elvis opens in theaters on June 24.