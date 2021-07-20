Elvis Costello and the Imposters Announce ‘Hello Again’ Tour

Elvis Costello and the Imposters will greet fans after more than a year off the road on their upcoming Hello Again tour.

The monthlong trek kicks off on Oct. 13 in Memphis and wraps — for now — on Nov. 14 in Oakland. Tickets go on sale July 23 at 10 AM local time and can be purchased through Costello’s website.

While Costello will play the requisite classics from his 35-year career, a press release promises that this tour “will also see the first stage performances of songs from the future, as the band time-travel in all directions.”

Costello and the Imposters played their last official concert on March 13, 2020, at the Eventim Apollo in London, right before the coronavirus pandemic forced all live music to a halt. The singer-songwriter released his 31st studio album, Hey Clockface, last October.

He also recently announced plans to release a Spanish version of his acclaimed 1978 album, This Year’s Model, on Sept. 10. Costello previewed the album last week with a remake of his song “Pump It Up” featuring Colombian singer Juanes.

You can see Elvis Costello and the Imposters’ full 2021 tour dates below.

Elvis Costello and the Imposters ‘Hello Again’ 2021 Tour

Oct. 13 – Memphis, TN @ The Soundstage at Graceland

Oct. 16 - New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Oct. 19 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct. 20 - Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater

Oct. 22 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

Oct. 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

Oct. 25 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

Oct. 26 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

Oct. 28 - Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

Oct. 29 - Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall

Oct. 30 - Brookville, NY @ Tilles Center

Nov. 2 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater

Nov. 3 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Nov. 4 - Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino

Nov. 6 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Nov. 7 - Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Nov. 10 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Nov. 11 - San Diego, CA @ The Magnolia

Nov. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

Nov. 14 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater