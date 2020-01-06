Elton John’s ’Rocketman’ Wins Two Golden Globes

Elton John’s fantasy biopic Rocketman won two Golden Globes at last night's award ceremony.

Taron Egerton, who plays John in the movie, won Best Performance by an Actor Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award, while the only new track written for the film, “I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” secured Best Original Song – Motion Picture for John and longtime lyricist Bernie Taupin.

It's the only song on the movie's soundtrack to feature John’s voice; it also includes the voice of Egerton, who sang the other numbers heard in the movie.

John was seen to be delighted for Egerton, who’d never been nominated for a Globe before. “I’m so honored,” the actor said from the stage. “This role has changed my life. It’s been the best experience of my life.”

Rocketman was also nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy but lost to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Egerton was up against Eddie Murphy, Roman Griffin Davis, Daniel Craig and Leonardo DiCaprio in his category; “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” was nominated alongside “Beautiful Ghosts” from Cats, “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2, “Spirit” from The Lion King and “Stand Up” from Harriet.

Ahead of the Golden Globes ceremony, John had posted a picture of himself and Egerton, saying he was glad the actor was nominated for a Globe, as well as for a Screen Actors Guild Award. “He put his heart and soul into the role, acting and singing brilliantly,” John noted. “He showed boundless talent and courage, and I’m so proud of him.”

John was recently named as a recipient of the U.K.’s Companion of Honor in the Queen’s annual new year list, and said he was “humbled to be among such highly esteemed company.” A few days earlier he’d posted a Christmas message to his fans.

"Thank you for making 2019 probably the most successful year of my career," he said. “First of all, you have all supported the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour so well it is breaking box-office records everywhere – thank you. Rocketman came out in the spring and got incredible reviews, and did incredibly well – thank you. Me, my autobiography came out in the autumn and did incredibly well – thank you. Wow, at 72 years of age, I’m blown away.

“And if that wasn’t enough to make you question your own success of 2019, I was named in Billboard the number one male artist of all time, which I cannot believe, thank you, Billboard, for that. Wow. And in the middle of the year I got the Legion d’Honneur in Paris from President Macron, which is the highest honor you can get artistically in France. I was blown away.”