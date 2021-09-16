Elton John Postpones Farewell Tour Dates for Hip Surgery

Elton John announced the postponement of more Farewell Yellow Brick Road shows after he suffered a hip injury requiring surgery.

The run of final tour dates across the U.K. and Europe, which had been rescheduled for 2021, has been moved to 2023 to allow the 74-year-old singer and songwriter time to recover. The North American dates booked for 2022 remain in place.

John said in a statement that he fell onto a hard surface during the summer, and he’s been in pain ever since. "Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving," he said. "I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications.”

But he is continuing with plans to take part in a five-song charity appearance later this month because he doesn't want to let anyone down, adding that “it’s a very different physical undertaking to the demands of playing close to three hours every night. … After this I will be having the operation to ensure the tour can get back on the road in January of 2022 in New Orleans.” John thanked fans for their patience and promised: “The shows will return to the road next year, and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait.”

John commenced his farewell tour in 2018, with the intention of having completing around 300 performances by this year. Announcing his plans, he said his "priorities have changed in life … we had children and that changed our lives. ... I thought the time is right to say thank you to all of my fans and then to say goodbye. That doesn't mean I won't be creative, but I'm not gonna travel anymore.”

After John's schedule was disrupted by the COVID pandemic, he noted that he'd "been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through. … But I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans.”