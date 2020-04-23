Elton John Postpones All 2020 North American Tour Dates

The coronavirus pandemic has forced Elton John to reschedule the remainder of the North American dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The postponed shows were originally expected to run between May 22 and July 8. He had previously put off a five-week leg of North America that was supposed to begin March 22.

"This tough decision has been made with the continued safety and well-being of his fans at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings continue to risk accelerating the spread of the coronavirus [COVID-19]," reads a statement on John's social media pages.

The statement notes that all tickets for the postponed shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates in 2021, which will be announced soon. "Elton promises to continue performing live for all his dedicated fans around the world again and thanks you for your endless support," the message concludes.

John's remaining concerts for 2020, a run of European dates that includes six weeks of shows in the U.K. and Ireland, are still planned to go on as scheduled.

John has taken part in two high-profile fundraising efforts recently. He hosted the iHeart Living Room Concert for America on March 29, a benefit for Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation, and last week he took part in the One World: Together at Home special, where he joined such luminaries as Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Eddie Vedder in raising money for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The singer's Elton John AIDS Foundation has also created a $1 million emergency fund to "make sure that our frontline partners can respond to the effects of COVID-19 on HIV care for the most marginalized communities around the world."