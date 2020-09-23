Elton John Pushes Farewell Tour U.S. Dates Back to 2022

Elton John will return to North America with his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in 2022.

The artist had been scheduled to tour the U.S. throughout 2020, but had to put those plans on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a new video posted to social media, the singer expressed his excitement to return to performing.

“I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic," John said. "But I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone.”

The 73-year-old John also assured fans he’s been staying safe during his time off: “Don’t worry about me. I’m using my downtime to keep myself fighting fit and healthier than ever. I’m raring to go!”

The first stop of John’s 2022 North American tour will take place Jan. 19 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. From there, he'll wind his way across North America, with stops in Dallas, Chicago and New York among the many major cities. The final date is planned for April 28 in Miami.

You can see the full schedule of performances below.

A press release notes that “ticket holders for all postponed performances will receive new event information shortly,” adding that “all original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.”

John previously revealed his plans to restart touring in Europe and the U.K. in fall 2021. He also recently announced Elton: Jewel Box, a box featuring album tracks, demos, B-sides and other rarities, including 60 never-before-released songs. The set is due for release Nov. 13.

Elton John ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ 2022 North American Tour Dates

1/19/22 - New Orleans @ Smoothie King Center

1/21/22 - Houston @ Toyota Center

1/22/22 - Houston @ Toyota Center

1/25/22 - Dallas @ American Airlines Center

1/26/22 - Dallas @ American Airlines Center

1/29/22 - N. Little Rock, Ark. @Simmons Bank Arena

1/30/22 - Oklahoma City @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

2/1/22 - Kansas City, Mo. @T-Mobile Center

2/4/22 - Chicago @ United Center

2/5/22 - Chicago @ United Center

2/8/22 - Detroit @ Little Caesars Arena

2/9/22 - Detroit @ Little Caesars Arena

2/14/22 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

2/15/22 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

2/18/22 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

2/19/22 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

2/22/22 - New York City @ Madison Square Garden

2/23/22 - New York City @ Madison Square Garden

2/25/22 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

3/1/22 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

3/2/22 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

3/5/22 - Long Island, N.Y. @ Nassau Coliseum

3/6/22 - Long Island, N.Y. @ Nassau Coliseum

3/19/22 - Fargo, N.D. @ Fargodome

3/22/22 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

3/23/22 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

3/26/22 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

3/27/22 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

3/30/22 - St. Louis @ Enterprise Center

4/1/22 - Indianapolis @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

4/2/22 - Milwaukee @ Fiserv Forum

4/5/22 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

4/8/22 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena

4/9/22 - Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

4/12/22 - Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center

4/13/22 - Hershey, Pa. @ GIANT Center

4/16/22 - Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

4/19/22 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

4/20/22 - Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena

4/23/22 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

4/24/22 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

4/27/22 - Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Arena

4/28/22 - Miami @ American Airlines Arena