Watch Elton John and Dua Lipa Sing ‘Bennie and the Jets’

Elton John did not attend the Oscars this year, but he certainly spent the night in style, hosting an extravagant watch party and duetting with fellow English pop star Dua Lipa.

John’s star-studded Oscar parties have become customary, and last night’s soiree included a live-streamed pre-show and a series of performances that aired during the Oscars’ commercial breaks. The event raised money for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and the high-profile guest list included host Neil Patrick Harris, Lady Gaga, actress Cynthia Erivo and Lipa, according to Billboard.

The main event was John and Lipa’s joint performance. Both singers were dressed to the nines — John in a purple sequined blazer and Lipa in a shimmering, floor-length silver gown — as they soared through renditions of John’s chart-topping 1974 hit “Bennie and the Jets” and Lipa’s “Love Again,” an album cut off last year’s Future Nostalgia. John and Lipa each took lead on their respective songs, while the duo was accompanied by a host of backup singers and a string section.

You can watch the performances below.

John appears to have found a kindred spirit in Lipa, whose Future Nostalgia is heavily indebted to the sound and glammed-out aesthetic of '70s and '80s pop and disco. The album has been certified platinum by the RIAA and spawned the Top 10 hits "Don't Start Now" and "Levitating."

The legend doesn't always skip the Oscars. Last year, John attended the ceremony, and he and Bernie Taupin collected the Best Original Song award for their Rocketman tune “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again.” It marked his second win in the category, following 1995’s “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King.

