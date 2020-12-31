Elton John Wants to Play Shows Without His Hits

Elton John says he's looking forward to putting his best-known songs behind him when he completes a final world tour.

He’s previously discussed the idea of performing lower-key shows once the postponed Farewell Yellow Brick Road campaign is over. Now, he's going into more detail about what those shows might be like.

“I'm lucky to have so many great songs to play every night,” John told Record Collector. “But there is a point in time where you think, 'I don't really want to play this anymore. There are things like ‘Original Sin' or '(Gotta Get a) Meal Ticket' that I haven't really played before – not enough anyway. But if I have to go back and play 'Crocodile Rock' again, it's like, 'I'm gonna kill myself.’

“So, after I've finished this tour, I don't want to play some of these songs any more,” he added. “I’d like to do something like Kate Bush, where I can do a show and play some of these songs that are deep cuts.”

John recently argued that there was no reason for him to make a new album at this point in his career. “I have no idea what the fuck I’m going to do next, and that feels great,” he said. “I just don’t think this is a time for me to think about recording. I’m a dad, and I love being a dad.”

He continued: “I will get in the mood to record again – and I’ll get in the mood to write. ... But no one needs another Elton John record out at the moment.”

His comments came after lyricist Bernie Taupin said he'd been trying to encourage John to start writing music for the “16 to 18” song ideas he’s supplied, which he regarded as “very, very special. I would love to see him start to do some work,” Taupin said. “I continually encourage him to do so. … I really, really would love to get back on track and back in the game.”

