Ellsworth’s Grace Jaffrey and Chance Mercier Named Big East Girl’s and Boy’s Players of the Week – Week 7

Congratulations to Ellsworth High School's Grace Jaffray and Chance Mercier who were named the Big East Girl's and Boy's Players of the Week in voting by the Big East Basketball Coaches.

For Jaffray, it was the 2nd time she's been named Player of the Week. Playing 3 games last week, Jaffray scored 49 points, including her 1000th Career Point on a 3-pointer. She ripped down 17 rebounds, and dished 5 assists. She also had 8 steals.

Named to the Week 7 Big East Girl's Honor Roll were

Madelynn Deprey - Caribou 3 games 66 points, 32 rebounds, 16 assists, 12 steals

Liv Adams - Caribou 3 games, 26 points, 18 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals

Lizzie Boles - Ellsworth 3 games, 53 points, 9 rebounds, 17 assists, 4 steals

Abby Radel - Ellsworth 3 games, 37 points, 20 rebounds, 12 assists, 6 steals

Claire Gaetani - John Bapst - 2 games, 31 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 6 steals, 4 blocks

Mollie Gray - MDI 4 games, 62 points, 38 rebounds, 13 assists, 10 steals

Saige Evans - Old Town 2 games, 48 points, 17 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

Jaffray now joins the following as Big East Girl's Player of the Week

Week 1 Madelynn Deprey - Caribou

Madelynn Deprey - Caribou

Week 2 Madelynn Deprey - Caribou and Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth

Madelynn Deprey - Caribou and Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth

Week 3 Madelynn Deprey - Caribou

Madelynn Deprey - Caribou

Week 4 Claire Gaetani - John Bapst

Claire Gaetani - John Bapst

Week 5 Claire Gaetani - John Bapst

Claire Gaetani - John Bapst

Week 6 Madelynn Deprey - Caribou

This was the 2nd time Chance was named as the Big East Boy's Player of the Week. Last week he played in 4 games, scoring 92 points. He ripped down 26 rebounds, dishing 11 assists and having 8 steals!

Named to the Week 7 Boy's Honor Roll were

Tristan Robbins - Caribou 4 games, 75 points, 36 rebounds, 14 assists, 7 steals

Kaymen Sargent -Caribou 4 games, 48 points, 17 rebounds, 17 assists

Hollis Grindal - Ellsworth 4 games, 38 points, 22 rebounds

Brody Hurd - Hermon 3 games, 38 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists

Jameson Weir - MDI 3 games, 35 points, 24 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals

Emmit Byther - Old Town 3 games, 41 points, 28 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, 2 blocks

Aiden Gomm - Old Town 3 games, 49 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 8 steals

Brendan Mahaney - Old Town 3 games, 42 points, 30 rebounds, 6 assists, 8 steals

Grayson Thibeault - Old Town 3 games, 26 points, 14 rebounds, 26 assists, 4 steals

Chance now joins the following as Big East Players of the Week

Week 1 - Pierce Walston - Orono

Week 2 - Chance Mercier - Ellsworth

Week 3 - Jameson Weir - MDI

Week 4 - Tristan Robbins - Caribou

Week 5 - Emmitt Byther - Old Town

Week 6 - Tristan Martin - John Bapst

