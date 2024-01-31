Ellsworth’s Grace Jaffrey and Chance Mercier Named Big East Girl’s and Boy’s Players of the Week – Week 7
Congratulations to Ellsworth High School's Grace Jaffray and Chance Mercier who were named the Big East Girl's and Boy's Players of the Week in voting by the Big East Basketball Coaches.
For Jaffray, it was the 2nd time she's been named Player of the Week. Playing 3 games last week, Jaffray scored 49 points, including her 1000th Career Point on a 3-pointer. She ripped down 17 rebounds, and dished 5 assists. She also had 8 steals.
Named to the Week 7 Big East Girl's Honor Roll were
- Madelynn Deprey - Caribou 3 games 66 points, 32 rebounds, 16 assists, 12 steals
- Liv Adams - Caribou 3 games, 26 points, 18 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals
- Lizzie Boles - Ellsworth 3 games, 53 points, 9 rebounds, 17 assists, 4 steals
- Abby Radel - Ellsworth 3 games, 37 points, 20 rebounds, 12 assists, 6 steals
- Claire Gaetani - John Bapst - 2 games, 31 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 6 steals, 4 blocks
- Mollie Gray - MDI 4 games, 62 points, 38 rebounds, 13 assists, 10 steals
- Saige Evans - Old Town 2 games, 48 points, 17 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals
Jaffray now joins the following as Big East Girl's Player of the Week
- Week 1 Madelynn Deprey - Caribou
- Week 2 Madelynn Deprey - Caribou and Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth
- Week 3 Madelynn Deprey - Caribou
- Week 4 Claire Gaetani - John Bapst
- Week 5 Claire Gaetani - John Bapst
- Week 6 Madelynn Deprey - Caribou
This was the 2nd time Chance was named as the Big East Boy's Player of the Week. Last week he played in 4 games, scoring 92 points. He ripped down 26 rebounds, dishing 11 assists and having 8 steals!
Named to the Week 7 Boy's Honor Roll were
- Tristan Robbins - Caribou 4 games, 75 points, 36 rebounds, 14 assists, 7 steals
- Kaymen Sargent -Caribou 4 games, 48 points, 17 rebounds, 17 assists
- Hollis Grindal - Ellsworth 4 games, 38 points, 22 rebounds
- Brody Hurd - Hermon 3 games, 38 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists
- Jameson Weir - MDI 3 games, 35 points, 24 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals
- Emmit Byther - Old Town 3 games, 41 points, 28 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, 2 blocks
- Aiden Gomm - Old Town 3 games, 49 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 8 steals
- Brendan Mahaney - Old Town 3 games, 42 points, 30 rebounds, 6 assists, 8 steals
- Grayson Thibeault - Old Town 3 games, 26 points, 14 rebounds, 26 assists, 4 steals
Chance now joins the following as Big East Players of the Week
- Week 1 - Pierce Walston - Orono
- Week 2 - Chance Mercier - Ellsworth
- Week 3 - Jameson Weir - MDI
- Week 4 - Tristan Robbins - Caribou
- Week 5 - Emmitt Byther - Old Town
- Week 6 - Tristan Martin - John Bapst
https://thefw.com/free-things-to-do-in-maine-according-to-tripadvisor/