Ellsworth’s Grace Jaffray Voted Big East Girls Player of the Week – Week 9

Congratulations to Ellsworth High School's Grace Jaffray who was named Big East Girls Player of the Week in voting by the Big East Basketball Coaches. It was the 3rd time she was selected as the Girls Player of the Week..

Jaffray played in 1 game last week, scoring 32 points and ripping down 10 rebounds and recording 2 steals.

Named to the Week 9 Big East Girl's Honor Roll were

Madelynn Deprey - Caribou, 1 game 16 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal

1 game 16 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal Liv Adams - Caribou , 1 game, 15 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals

, 1 game, 15 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals Ainsley Caron - Caribou 1 game, 4 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists and 2 steals

1 game, 4 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists and 2 steals Amelia Callnan - Houlton , 1 game, 15 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals

, 1 game, 15 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals Mollie Gray - MDI , 1 game, 17 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals

, 1 game, 17 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals Saige Evans - Old Town , 1 game, 15 points and 10 rebounds

, 1 game, 15 points and 10 rebounds Alexis Degrasse - Old Town , 1 game, 12 points, 1 rebound and 1 steal

, 1 game, 12 points, 1 rebound and 1 steal Makayla Emerson - Old Town , 1 game, 10 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists and 1 steal

, 1 game, 10 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists and 1 steal Chloe Kilton - Washington Academy , 1 game, 18 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 6 steals

, 1 game, 18 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 6 steals Reese Crosman - Washington Academy, 1 game, 10 points, 14 rebounds and 4 steals

Evans now joins the following as Big East Girls Player of the Week