Ellsworth’s Grace Jaffray Voted Big East Girls Player of the Week – Week 9
Congratulations to Ellsworth High School's Grace Jaffray who was named Big East Girls Player of the Week in voting by the Big East Basketball Coaches. It was the 3rd time she was selected as the Girls Player of the Week..
Jaffray played in 1 game last week, scoring 32 points and ripping down 10 rebounds and recording 2 steals.
Named to the Week 9 Big East Girl's Honor Roll were
- Madelynn Deprey - Caribou, 1 game 16 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal
- Liv Adams - Caribou, 1 game, 15 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals
- Ainsley Caron - Caribou 1 game, 4 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists and 2 steals
- Amelia Callnan - Houlton, 1 game, 15 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals
- Mollie Gray - MDI, 1 game, 17 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals
- Saige Evans - Old Town, 1 game, 15 points and 10 rebounds
- Alexis Degrasse - Old Town, 1 game, 12 points, 1 rebound and 1 steal
- Makayla Emerson - Old Town, 1 game, 10 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists and 1 steal
- Chloe Kilton - Washington Academy , 1 game, 18 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 6 steals
- Reese Crosman - Washington Academy, 1 game, 10 points, 14 rebounds and 4 steals
Evans now joins the following as Big East Girls Player of the Week
- Week 1 Madelynn Deprey - Caribou
- Week 2 Madelynn Deprey - Caribou and Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth
- Week 3 Madelynn Deprey - Caribou
- Week 4 Claire Gaetani - John Bapst
- Week 5 Claire Gaetani - John Bapst
- Week 6 Madelynn Deprey - Caribou
- Week 7 Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth
- Week 8 - Saige Evans - Old Town