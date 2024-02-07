Ellsworth’s Chance Mercier Named Big East Boys Player of the Week – Week 8

Congratulations to Ellsworth High School's Chance Mercier who was named the Big East Boys Player of the Week, for Week 8, in voting by the Big East Boys Basketball Coaches.

This was the 3rd time Chance was named as the Big East Boy's Player of the Week. Last week he played in 2 games, scoring 52 points. He ripped down 13 rebounds, dishing 7 assists and having 4 steals!

Named to the Week 8 Boy's Honor Roll were

Owen Corrigan - Caribou 2 games, 28 points, 4 rebounds, 10 assists and 8 steals

2 games, 28 points, 4 rebounds, 10 assists and 8 steals Kaymen Sargent - Caribou 2 games, 27 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals

2 games, 27 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals Tristan Robbins - Caribou 2 games, 17 points, 22 rebounds, 13 assists and 6 steals

2 games, 17 points, 22 rebounds, 13 assists and 6 steals Jadon Richard - Foxcroft Academy 3 games, 45 points, 16 rebounds, 13 assists and 13 steals

3 games, 45 points, 16 rebounds, 13 assists and 13 steals Pierce Walston - Orono 2 games, 33 points, 7 rebounds, 14 assists and 7 steals

2 games, 33 points, 7 rebounds, 14 assists and 7 steals Emmitt Byther - Old Town 2 games, 38 points, 21 rebounds, 2 assists and 7 steals

2 games, 38 points, 21 rebounds, 2 assists and 7 steals Eli Mosher - Presque Isle 2 games, 23 points and 26 rebounds

2 games, 23 points and 26 rebounds Clay Crosman - Washington Academy 2 games, 37 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals

Chance now joins the following as Big East Players of the Week

Week 1 - Pierce Walston - Orono

- Pierce Walston - Orono Week 2 - Chance Mercier - Ellsworth

- Chance Mercier - Ellsworth Week 3 - Jameson Weir - MDI

- Jameson Weir - MDI Week 4 - Tristan Robbins - Caribou

- Tristan Robbins - Caribou Week 5 - Emmitt Byther - Old Town

- Emmitt Byther - Old Town Week 6 - Tristan Martin - John Bapst

- Tristan Martin - John Bapst Week 7 - Chance Mercier - Ellsworth

