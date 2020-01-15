An Ellsworth man was sentenced today in federal court in Bangor for robbing two banks, U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank announced.

U.S. District Court Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced 28-year-old Timothy T. Myers to 85 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Myers pleaded guilty on June 12, 2019.

According to court records, Myers entered a TD Bank branch in Bangor on December 21, 2018, and handed a teller a note that read, “Give me the money or I shoot, no dye, $1,000.” The teller gave Myers cash from the drawer and he absconded with it. Five days later, he robbed a KeyBank branch in Bangor. He entered the bank, walked to the table near the entrance and picked up a withdrawal slip on which he wrote, “Money now or I shoot, no dye.” He handed the note to a teller, took the money and fled the bank.

The Bangor and Ellsworth Police Departments, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the Maine State Police Crime Laboratory and the FBI investigated the case.