Ellsworth Girls Rally From Double Digit Deficit to Beat Houlton 50-49 [STATS/PHOTOS]
Trailing by 14 points at the end of the first Half, 33-19, the Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team outscored Houlton 31-16 in the 2nd Half to beat the Houlton Shiretowners 50-49 in Houlton on Monday, January 3rd. It was the 2nd consecutive game, that Ellsworth had rallied from a double-digit deficit at the Half.
Houlton led 17-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 33-19 at the Half. The Shiretowners led 36-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Senior, Jocelyn Jordan sank 1 of 2 free throws with 1.6 seconds left to give Ellsworth the 50-49 victory.
Ellsworth was led by Freshman Grace Jaffray who had a game high 28 points. Jaffray had 7 points in the 3rd Quarter and took over the 4th Quarter, scoring 16 points. Morgan Clifford had 9 points. The Eagles were 11-20 from the free throw line. Ellsworth had 3 3-pointers on the night, 2 by Jaffray an 1 by Morgan Clifford.
Houlton was led by Mia Henderson who finished with 16 points, scoring 11 points in the 1st Quarter and 5 in the 2nd Quarter. Emma Swallow finished with 11 points and Drew Warman had 10 points. The Shiretowners were 14-29 from the free throw line. They had 5 3-pointers. Drew Warman had 3 3's and Mia Henderson 2 3-pointers.
Ellsworth is now 4-3 and will play John Bapst on Tuesday, January 4th at 7 p.m. in Ellsworth. That game will be live-streamed on the Ellsworth High School You Tube Channel
Houlton is 3-1 and will play Old Town on Friday, January 7th at 7 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Ellsworth Girls
|9
|10
|10
|21
|50
|Houlton Girls
|17
|16
|3
|13
|49
Box Score
Ellsworth
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|2
|Abby Radel
|1
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Alex Bivins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Jocelyn Jordan
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2
|10
|Megan Jordan
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Morgan Clifford
|1
|9
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|12
|Aaliyah Manning
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Addison Atherton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|15
|Brooke Pirie
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Lily Bean
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|31
|Elise Sargent
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Grace Jaffray
|1
|28
|10
|8
|2
|6
|12
|3
|34
|Sophie Lynch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|50
|18
|15
|3
|11
|20
|20
Houlton
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|11
|Amelia Callnan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Olivia Henderson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2
|15
|Gabby Gentle
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|Drew Warman
|1
|10
|3
|0
|3
|1
|4
|2
|23
|Mia Henderson
|1
|16
|6
|4
|2
|2
|6
|1
|24
|Emma Swallow
|1
|11
|3
|3
|0
|5
|7
|1
|25
|Kaitlyn Kenney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Lily Brewer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Camille Callnan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Danni Espenscheid
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Breanne Barton
|1
|9
|2
|2
|0
|5
|8
|2
|TOTALS
|1
|49
|15
|10
|5
|14
|29
|9