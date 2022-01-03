Ellsworth Girls Rally From Double Digit Deficit to Beat Houlton 50-49 [STATS/PHOTOS]

Ellsworth Girls Rally From Double Digit Deficit to Beat Houlton 50-49 [STATS/PHOTOS]

Ellsworth-Houlton Girls Basketball January 3, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

Trailing by 14 points at the end of the first Half, 33-19, the Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team outscored Houlton 31-16 in the 2nd Half to beat the Houlton Shiretowners 50-49 in Houlton on Monday, January 3rd. It was the 2nd consecutive game, that Ellsworth had rallied from a double-digit deficit at the Half.

Houlton led 17-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 33-19 at the Half. The Shiretowners led 36-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Senior, Jocelyn Jordan sank 1 of 2 free throws with 1.6 seconds left to give Ellsworth the 50-49 victory.

Ellsworth was led by Freshman Grace Jaffray who had a game high 28 points. Jaffray had 7 points in the 3rd Quarter and took over the 4th Quarter, scoring 16 points. Morgan Clifford had 9 points. The Eagles were 11-20 from the free throw line. Ellsworth had 3 3-pointers on the night, 2 by Jaffray an 1 by Morgan Clifford.

Houlton was led by Mia Henderson who finished with 16 points, scoring 11 points in the 1st Quarter and 5 in the 2nd Quarter. Emma Swallow finished with 11 points and Drew Warman had 10 points. The Shiretowners were 14-29 from the free throw line. They had 5 3-pointers. Drew Warman had 3 3's and Mia Henderson 2 3-pointers.

Ellsworth is now 4-3 and will play John Bapst on Tuesday, January 4th at 7 p.m. in Ellsworth. That game will be live-streamed on the Ellsworth High School You Tube Channel

Houlton is 3-1 and will play Old Town on Friday, January 7th at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Ellsworth Girls910102150
Houlton Girls171631349

Box Score

Ellsworth

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
2Abby Radel15220123
3Alex Bivins10000000
4Jocelyn Jordan14110242
10Megan Jordan12110001
11Morgan Clifford19321222
12Aaliyah Manning10000000
14Addison Atherton10000005
15Brooke Pirie10000000
21Lily Bean12110004
31Elise Sargent10000000
33Grace Jaffray12810826123
34Sophie Lynch10000000
TOTALS15018153112020

Houlton

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
11Amelia Callnan10000000
12Olivia Henderson11000142
15Gabby Gentle12110001
22Drew Warman110303142
23Mia Henderson116642261
24Emma Swallow111330571
25Kaitlyn Kenney10000000
30Lily Brewer10000000
32Camille Callnan10000000
33Danni Espenscheid10000000
35Breanne Barton19220582
TOTALS1491510514299

Ellsworth-Houlton Girls Basketball January 3, 2022

Categories: High School Basketball, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top