Ellsworth Girls Drop Game to Caribou 41-40 On Last Second Shot [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team had the ball and the lead 40-39 with seconds left. But Caribou had fouls to give, and kept fouling, forcing Ellsworth to inboud the ball. Finally, Caribou stole one of the inbound passes and Selena Savage score with 7 seconds left to give the Vikings their 1st victory of the season, 41-40 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth on Thursday, December 23rd.

Ellsworth le 14-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 27-23 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles clung to a 1 point lead at the end of the 3rd period 32-31

Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray with 12 points. Abby Radel finished with 8 points. The Eagles were 2-4 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers on the afternoon. Abby Radel, Morgan Clifford and Grace Jaffray each had 2 3-pointers.

Caribou was led by Abby Leahy with 12 points while Madelyn Deprey finished with 11 points. The Vikings were 8-12 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers. Deprey had 3 3-pointers and Brianna Levesque and Mia Theriault each chipped in a 3-pointer.

Ellsworth is now 1-2 and will play host to Old Town on Tuesday, December 28th at 4 p.m. That game will be broadcast for free on the Ellsworth High School You Tube Channel

Caribou is 1-3 and will be home against Foxcroft Academy on Thursday, December 30th at 12:30

Line Score

     1    2  3   4    T
Caribou  Girls101381041
Ellsworth Girls14135840

Box Score

Caribou

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
2Selena Savage14220003
3Brianna Levesque13101020
4Mia Theriault13101001
5Ainsley Caron10000000
10Gabrielle Sutherland18330221
12Ashlyn Bouchard10000001
14Abby Haney10000000
15Madelyn Deprey111413002
20Amelia Godin10000000
22Elizabeth Wing10000000
23Emma Butler10000000
24Abby Leahy112330681
30Joslyn Griffeth10000000
TOTALS14114958129

Ellsworth

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
2Abby Radel18312002
3Alex Bivins11000120
4Jocelyn Jordan16330000
10Megan Jordan10000000
11Morgan Clifford16202003
12Aaliyah Manning10000000
14Addison Atherton10000000
15Brooke Pirie12110001
21Lily Bean15220122
33Grace Jaffray112532002
TOTALS140161062410
