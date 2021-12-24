Ellsworth Girls Drop Game to Caribou 41-40 On Last Second Shot [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team had the ball and the lead 40-39 with seconds left. But Caribou had fouls to give, and kept fouling, forcing Ellsworth to inboud the ball. Finally, Caribou stole one of the inbound passes and Selena Savage score with 7 seconds left to give the Vikings their 1st victory of the season, 41-40 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth on Thursday, December 23rd.

Ellsworth le 14-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 27-23 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles clung to a 1 point lead at the end of the 3rd period 32-31

Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray with 12 points. Abby Radel finished with 8 points. The Eagles were 2-4 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers on the afternoon. Abby Radel, Morgan Clifford and Grace Jaffray each had 2 3-pointers.

Caribou was led by Abby Leahy with 12 points while Madelyn Deprey finished with 11 points. The Vikings were 8-12 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers. Deprey had 3 3-pointers and Brianna Levesque and Mia Theriault each chipped in a 3-pointer.

Ellsworth is now 1-2 and will play host to Old Town on Tuesday, December 28th at 4 p.m. That game will be broadcast for free on the Ellsworth High School You Tube Channel

Caribou is 1-3 and will be home against Foxcroft Academy on Thursday, December 30th at 12:30

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Caribou Girls 10 13 8 10 41 Ellsworth Girls 14 13 5 8 40

Box Score

Caribou

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 2 Selena Savage 1 4 2 2 0 0 0 3 3 Brianna Levesque 1 3 1 0 1 0 2 0 4 Mia Theriault 1 3 1 0 1 0 0 1 5 Ainsley Caron 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Gabrielle Sutherland 1 8 3 3 0 2 2 1 12 Ashlyn Bouchard 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 Abby Haney 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Madelyn Deprey 1 11 4 1 3 0 0 2 20 Amelia Godin 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Elizabeth Wing 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Emma Butler 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Abby Leahy 1 12 3 3 0 6 8 1 30 Joslyn Griffeth 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 41 14 9 5 8 12 9

Ellsworth