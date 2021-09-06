Ellsworth Falls to Houlton in Football 74-6 Saturday [STATS/RECAP]

The Houlton Shiretowners traveled to Ellsworth on Saturday afternoon, September 4th and defeated the Eagles 74-6 in their mutual 1st game of the 2021 season.

Ellsworth scored 1st with 8:22 left in the 1st Quarter, when Matthew Carney ran in from 4 yards out. The 2-point conversion was no good, as Camden Barker's pass to Jack Johnston was incomplete. Ellsworth led 6-0

Houlton came back and scored on their next possession. Chris Caswell ran in from the Houlton 40 yard line, for a 60 yard touchdown. Caswell ran in for the 2-point conversion and Houlton was up 8-6

Houlton scored again less than 2 minutes later (6:19) when Isaiah Ervin complete a 70 yard pass to Bronson Hanning. The 2-point conversion was good, when Troy Hipsley found the end zone to make the score 16-6.

With 2:25 left in the 1st Quarter Isaiah Ervin completed another touchdown pass, this time to Troy Hipsley for 6 yards. The 2-point conversion by Isaiah Ervin was good and it was 24-6.

Thomas Jude's punt went to the Houlton 35 yard line and Troy Hipsley returned it 65 yards for another Shiretowner touchdown. The 2-point conversion was no good, and at the end of the 1st Quarter Houlton led 30-6.

Houlton scored to start the 2nd Quarter, with just 17 seconds elapsed, when Ervin's pass to Caleb Solomon was complete for 2 yards. The 2-point conversion failed, and Houlton led 36-6.

With 9:15 left in the 1st Half, Chris Caswell broke loose and ran for another long touchdown, this time 95 yards. The 2-point conversion was good when Kurtis Reynolds scored to make it 44-6.

Hipsley returned another Thomas Jude punt, this time for 82 yards with 5:44 left, and with the 2-point conversion by Reynolds the score was 52-6.

At the end of the 1st Half, Houlton led 52-6.

Ellsworth was marching in the 3rd Quarter, but Thomas Jude's pass was picked off and returned for a touchdown. Hanning's 2-point conversion was no good, an with 6:38 remaining in the 3rd Quarter Houlton led 58-6

At the end of the 3rd Quarter it was 58-6.

Houlton scored twice more, when Raistlin Gogan ran in from 15 yards out, and when Chris Caswell ran in from 23 yards out. Kohl Skehan and Kurtis Reynolds both converted the 2-point attempts.

Houlton outgained Ellworth 493-137 yards, yet Ellsworth ran more plays 46-27.

Ellsworth had 5 fumbles with Houlton recovering 4 of them, while Ellsworth recovered 1 Houlton fumble.

Rushing Stats

Ellsworth

Jack Johnson 17 carries 62 yards

OBrian Robinson 7 carries 31 yards

Matthew Carney 6 carries 16 yards

Camden Barker 1 carry 0 yards

Mason Downing 2 carries -1 yard

Thomas Jude 1 carry - 5 yards

Houlton

Chris Caswell 3 carries 178 yards

Isaiah Ervin 7 carries 78 yards

Raistlin Gogan 5 carries 58 yards

Jackson Cullen 1 carry 16 yards

Troy Hipsley 1 carry 14 yards

Bronson Hanning 2 carries -4 yards

Passing Stats

Ellsworth

Camden Barker 8-12 34 yards

Houlton

Isaiah Ervin 7-8 153 yards, 3 touchdowns.

Receiving Stats

Ellsworth

Matthew Carney 1 reception 20 yards

Casey McDonald 2 receptions 19 yards

OBrian Robinson 3 receptions 2 yards

Jack Johnston 1 reception 0 yards

#5 1 reception - 7 yards

Houlton

Bronson Hanning 1 reception 70 yards

Caleb Solomon 3 receptions 58 yards

Chris Caswell 1 reception 10 yards

Zack Ervin 1 reception 9 yards

Troy Hipsley 1 reception 6 yards

Thanks to Jon Solomon for the stats.

Ellsworth will host Camden Hills on Friday, September 10th at 7 p.m. while Houlton will host Orono on Thursday, September 9th at 6 p.m.