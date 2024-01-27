Ellsworth Boys Beat Presque Isle 83-38 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

In a game broadcast on Ticket TV, the Ellsworth Boy's Basketball Team beat Presque Isle 83-38 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth on Friday, January 26th.

The Eagles jumped out to a 18-9 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, and then exploded for 32 points in the 2nd Quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 32-11 to take a 50-20 lead at the Half. Ellsworth led 66-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier who finished with 19 points. Brayden King had 10 points. The Eagles drained 6 3-pointers on the night, with Hollis Grindal and Brayden King each having 2 3-pointers. Chance Mercier and Bryce Hart each had 1 3-pointer. The Eagles were 9-14 from the free throw line.

Presque Isle was led by Kason Bua and Brandon Porter each of whom had 8 point. The Wildcats sank 5 3-pointers on the night. Porter had 2 3's and Wyatt Young, Bua and Bodey McPherson each had a 3-pointr. Presque Isle was 9-15 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth is now 11-3 and will host Caribou on Saturday, January 27th at 2:30 p.m. That game will be live-streamed for FREE on Ticket TV.

Presque Isle is now 4-10. They will play at MDI on Saturday, January 27th at 2:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our FREE downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Check out the stats from the game.

Line Score

1234T
Presque Isle Boys91151338
Ellsworth Boys1832161783

 

Box Score

Presque Isle

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Kason Bua81136
Alex Duprey1--12
Bodey McPherson511--
Brent Greenlaw0----
Wyatt Young3-1--
Brandon Porter812--
Ben Willey0----
Dyllan Maple0----
Jack Boone0----
Carter Vigue0----
Eli Mosher72-35
Jack Buck62-22
TEAM0----
TOTALS3875915

Ellsworth

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Chance Mercier196144
Miles Palmer41-22
Josiah James-Chin63---
Cruz Coffin21---
Kaleb Conners0----
Brayden King1022--
Bryce Hart3-1--
Hollis Grindal91212
Hunter Boles21---
Kyle Kenny63--2
Conner MacDonald31-12
Dawson Curtis42---
Jackson Barry63---
Zach Bray21---
Isiah Corson73-12
TEAM0----
TOTALS83286914

 

 

