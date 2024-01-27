Ellsworth Boys Beat Presque Isle 83-38 [STATS]

In a game broadcast on Ticket TV, the Ellsworth Boy's Basketball Team beat Presque Isle 83-38 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth on Friday, January 26th.

The Eagles jumped out to a 18-9 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, and then exploded for 32 points in the 2nd Quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 32-11 to take a 50-20 lead at the Half. Ellsworth led 66-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier who finished with 19 points. Brayden King had 10 points. The Eagles drained 6 3-pointers on the night, with Hollis Grindal and Brayden King each having 2 3-pointers. Chance Mercier and Bryce Hart each had 1 3-pointer. The Eagles were 9-14 from the free throw line.

Presque Isle was led by Kason Bua and Brandon Porter each of whom had 8 point. The Wildcats sank 5 3-pointers on the night. Porter had 2 3's and Wyatt Young, Bua and Bodey McPherson each had a 3-pointr. Presque Isle was 9-15 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth is now 11-3 and will host Caribou on Saturday, January 27th at 2:30 p.m. That game will be live-streamed for FREE on Ticket TV.

Presque Isle is now 4-10. They will play at MDI on Saturday, January 27th at 2:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our FREE downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Check out the stats from the game.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Presque Isle Boys 9 11 5 13 38 Ellsworth Boys 18 32 16 17 83

Box Score

Presque Isle

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Kason Bua 8 1 1 3 6 Alex Duprey 1 - - 1 2 Bodey McPherson 5 1 1 - - Brent Greenlaw 0 - - - - Wyatt Young 3 - 1 - - Brandon Porter 8 1 2 - - Ben Willey 0 - - - - Dyllan Maple 0 - - - - Jack Boone 0 - - - - Carter Vigue 0 - - - - Eli Mosher 7 2 - 3 5 Jack Buck 6 2 - 2 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 38 7 5 9 15

Ellsworth