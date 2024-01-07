Ellsworth Boys Beat Houlton 69-36 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team beat Houlton on Saturday afternoon, January 6th, 69-36 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth.

Ellsworth played without Chance Mercier, who was forced to sit out a game after receiving a double technical foul against Old Town on January 4th.

Ellsworth led 18-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 31-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led the Shiretowners 44-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Brayden King who had a game-high 14 points. Kyle Kenny finished with 10 points. The Eagles drained 3 3-pointers on the afternoon, with 1 each by Cruz Coffin, Kaleb Conners and Hollis Grindal. The Eagles were 4-10 from the free throw line.

Houlton was led by Isaiah Ervin who had 12 points. Thadon Gentle had 8 points. The Shiretowners had 4 3-pointers. Gentle had 2 of the 3-pointers, and Brandon Barton and Shayne Grass each had a 3-pointer. Houlton was 8-13 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth is now 7-2. They will play at the Cross Insurance Center against John Bapst on Tuesday, January 9th at 8:00 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and any Alexa enabled device.

Houlton is now 2-8. They play at Presque Isle on Wednesday, January 10th at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Houlton Boys 5 13 13 5 36 Ellsworth Boys 18 13 13 25 69

Box Score

Houlton

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Isaiah Ervin 12 5 - 2 5 Mark Thibodesu 0 - - - - Brandon Barton 3 - 1 - - Adrian Norton 0 - - - - Shayne Grass 3 - 1 - - Owen Beaulieu 0 - - - - Jaden Wu 0 - - - - Aeden Valles 0 - - - - Payton Powell 0 - - - - Michael Conley 4 1 - 2 2 Landon Laferriere 0 - - - - Thadon Gentle 8 - 2 2 2 Bronson Hanning 6 2 - 2 4 Zach Ervin 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 36 8 4 8 13

Ellsworth