Ellsworth Boys Beat Houlton 69-36 [STATS]

Ellsworth Boys Beat Houlton 69-36 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team beat Houlton on Saturday afternoon, January 6th, 69-36 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth.

Ellsworth played without Chance Mercier, who was forced to sit out a game after receiving a double technical foul against Old Town on January 4th.

Ellsworth led 18-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 31-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led the Shiretowners 44-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Brayden King who had a game-high 14 points. Kyle Kenny finished with 10 points. The Eagles drained 3 3-pointers on the afternoon, with 1 each by Cruz Coffin, Kaleb Conners and Hollis Grindal. The Eagles were 4-10 from the free throw line.

Houlton was led by Isaiah Ervin who had 12 points. Thadon Gentle had 8 points. The Shiretowners had 4 3-pointers. Gentle had 2 of the 3-pointers, and Brandon Barton and Shayne Grass each had a 3-pointer. Houlton was 8-13 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth is now 7-2. They will play at the Cross Insurance Center against John Bapst on Tuesday, January 9th at 8:00 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and any Alexa enabled device.

Houlton is now 2-8. They play at Presque Isle on Wednesday, January 10th at 7 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

Line Score

1234T
Houlton Boys51313536
Ellsworth Boys1813132569

 

Box Score

Houlton

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Isaiah Ervin125-25
Mark Thibodesu0----
Brandon Barton3-1--
Adrian Norton0----
Shayne Grass3-1--
Owen Beaulieu0----
Jaden Wu0----
Aeden Valles0----
Payton Powell0----
Michael Conley41-22
Landon Laferriere0----
Thadon Gentle8-222
Bronson Hanning62-24
Zach Ervin0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS3684813

Ellsworth

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Chance Mercier0----
Miles Palmer73-12
Josiah James-Chin0----
Cruz Coffin721--
Kaleb Conners721--
Brayden King146-26
Bryce Hart0----
Hollis Grindal931--
Hunter Boles0----
Kyle Kenny105---
Conner MacDonald52-12
Dawson Curtis42---
Jackson Barry42---
Zach Bray0----
Isiah Corson21---
TEAM0----
TOTALS69283410
Categories: High School Basketball
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From