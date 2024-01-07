Ellsworth Boys Beat Houlton 69-36 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team beat Houlton on Saturday afternoon, January 6th, 69-36 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth.
Ellsworth played without Chance Mercier, who was forced to sit out a game after receiving a double technical foul against Old Town on January 4th.
Ellsworth led 18-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 31-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led the Shiretowners 44-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Ellsworth was led by Brayden King who had a game-high 14 points. Kyle Kenny finished with 10 points. The Eagles drained 3 3-pointers on the afternoon, with 1 each by Cruz Coffin, Kaleb Conners and Hollis Grindal. The Eagles were 4-10 from the free throw line.
Houlton was led by Isaiah Ervin who had 12 points. Thadon Gentle had 8 points. The Shiretowners had 4 3-pointers. Gentle had 2 of the 3-pointers, and Brandon Barton and Shayne Grass each had a 3-pointer. Houlton was 8-13 from the free throw line.
Ellsworth is now 7-2. They will play at the Cross Insurance Center against John Bapst on Tuesday, January 9th at 8:00 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and any Alexa enabled device.
Houlton is now 2-8. They play at Presque Isle on Wednesday, January 10th at 7 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Houlton Boys
|5
|13
|13
|5
|36
|Ellsworth Boys
|18
|13
|13
|25
|69
Box Score
Houlton
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Isaiah Ervin
|12
|5
|-
|2
|5
|Mark Thibodesu
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brandon Barton
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Adrian Norton
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shayne Grass
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Owen Beaulieu
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jaden Wu
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Aeden Valles
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Payton Powell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Michael Conley
|4
|1
|-
|2
|2
|Landon Laferriere
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Thadon Gentle
|8
|-
|2
|2
|2
|Bronson Hanning
|6
|2
|-
|2
|4
|Zach Ervin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|36
|8
|4
|8
|13
Ellsworth
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Chance Mercier
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Miles Palmer
|7
|3
|-
|1
|2
|Josiah James-Chin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cruz Coffin
|7
|2
|1
|-
|-
|Kaleb Conners
|7
|2
|1
|-
|-
|Brayden King
|14
|6
|-
|2
|6
|Bryce Hart
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hollis Grindal
|9
|3
|1
|-
|-
|Hunter Boles
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kyle Kenny
|10
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Conner MacDonald
|5
|2
|-
|1
|2
|Dawson Curtis
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Jackson Barry
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Zach Bray
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Isiah Corson
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|69
|28
|3
|4
|10