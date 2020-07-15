Election Results for Aroostook County and Maine

Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon has defeated two Democrats for the right to take on Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in the November election. Gideon turned back challenges by Betsy Sweet and Bre Kidman in Tuesday's primary. Senator Collins, who is seeking a fifth term, is a top Democratic target in a battle over control of the U.S. Senate.

Former state representative Dale Crafts had about 45% of the vote in a three-way Republican primary here in the 2nd Congressional district. That election will likely go to a ranked-choice round. Former Gov. Lepage spokesperson Adrienne Bennett collected 31% of the vote and Eric Brakey conceded with about 24%.

Maine voters overwhelmingly approved two bond questions on Tuesday’s ballot. A $15 million bond to invest in high-speed internet in rural communities and $105 million for transportation and infrastructure improvements across the state.

Locally, in the Republican primary in House District 149, voters chose Sue Bernard over incumbent John Deveau. Bernard will be running against Democrat David White in November to represent Caribou, New Sweden and Westmanland in the Maine House.